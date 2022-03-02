Rafael Dos Anjos No Stranger To Challenges

Few competitors have fought a tougher slate over the course of their career than Rafael Dos Anjos.

The 37-year-old has stepped into the Octagon 30 times across two divisions, amassing a 19-11 record that includes a lightweight title victory, one successful title defense, and an interim welterweight title fight appearance. He’s shared the cage with eight men that have held UFC gold during their careers and has spent the last decade facing ranked opponents in both the 155-pound and 170-pound weight classes.

He has been the hunter and the hunted, as well as “the guy you have to beat to prove you belong in the title conversation” in two different divisions, and after the longest absence of his career, Dos Anjos is champing at the bit to finally step into the Octagon again this weekend.

“I’m dreaming of being back again and winning a fight,” said Dos Anjos, who will now face fellow Brazilian Renato Moicano in Saturday night’s UFC 272 co-main event.

Initially slated to face emerging threat Rafael Fiziev in the main event of the UFC Fight Night event on February 19, the bout was pushed back to this weekend’s pay-per-view card when Fiziev’s visa was delayed. At the outset of the week, it was announced that Fiziev had tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced out of the postponed pairing, opening the door for Moicano to step up in his stead and fight on consecutive pay-per-view events after submitting Alexander Hernandez last month at UFC 271 in Houston.

“You look at my record and you see if I’m the type of guy that picks my fights,” he said. “I love challenges. I just want to be there.”

It’s been 16 months since Dos Anjos has been inside the Octagon, but despite not competing, he still had an eventful 2021.

Ahead of what was supposed to be a date with Islam Makhachev in November 2020, Dos Anjos opted to prepare in Rio de Janeiro, venturing home to work with Andre Pederneiras and the team at Nova Uniao. The camp went exceptionally well, and the former lightweight titleholder delivered a strong performance in a five-round victory over Paul Felder, who stepped in on short notice when Makhachev was forced out of the contest.