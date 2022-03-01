Jamie Mullarkey Is Looking To Put On A Show

“I’m starting to feel comfortable in that Octagon, and it’s starting to really show with my performances,” explains the 27-year-old. “I’ve really learned from all of the hard fights I’ve had. I’d say I’m battle-tested.”

The last UFC outing for Mullarkey saw him survive a punishing first round against dangerous American Devonte Smith, then turn the fight around with a brutal barrage of punches, elbows and knees – eventually scoring a TKO, not to mention a Performance of The Night bonus.

Commentator Daniel Cormier was as surprised as anybody.

Order UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal For Any Device

“Holy cow, Jamie Mullarkey just melted him! He kept the pace, he kept the pressure on him. He stayed in his face and when the fight became ugly, became dirty…he got him out of there.”

Mullarkey insists that not only has he learned from the fights that have pushed him, the losses have taught him more than the wins – forcing him to come back better.

View Mullarkey's Athlete Profile

“It’s made me who I am now. I’m starting to feel like I’m reaching that next level of performance. Getting my mind right has also been a big part of it. I don’t feel as nervous going into fight week anymore, because I know I’ve done it before...although it’s still a bit weird when Bruce Buffer calls out my name.”

Mullarkey normally trains under the guidance of UFC fighter-turned-coach Ross Pearson at Central Coast MMA, north of Sydney. But he’s been doing part of his camps at Freestyle MMA, home of UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski, south of Sydney in Wollongong. Freestyle MMA is becoming a hotbed of local talent.