Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura

Weigh-in
The Fighters Step On The Scale In Las Vegas To Make It Official For Saturday March 16
UFC returns to the APEX with a card headlined by a collision of top-ranked heavyweights that will see No. 8 Tai Tuivasa take on No. 11 Marcin Tybura. Also on the card, an exciting lightweight bout pits Thiago Moises against Brad Riddell.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TUIVASA vs. TYBURA will take place Saturday, March 16 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish with the prelims beginning at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT followed by the main card at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa () vs Marcin Tybura ()
Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Bryan Battle () vs Ange Loosa ()
Light Heavyweight Bout: Ovince Saint Preux () vs Kennedy Nzechukwu ()
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
Featherweight Bout: Christian Rodriguez () vs Isaac Dulgarian ()
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Pannie Kianzad () vs Macy Chiasson ()
Middleweight Bout: Gerald Meerschaert () vs Bryan Barberena ()
PRELIMS
Lightweight Bout: Natan Levy () vs Mike Davis ()
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Josiane Nunes () vs Chelsea Chandler ()
Flyweight Bout: Jafel Filho () vs Ode’ Osbourne ()
Lightweight Bout: Thiago Moises () vs Mitch Ramirez ()
Featherweight Bout: Josh Culibao () vs Danny Silva ()
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jaqueline Amorim () vs Cory McKenna ()
Bantamweight Bout: Charalampos Grigoriou () vs Chad Anheliger ()
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
