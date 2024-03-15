 Skip to main content
Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura weigh-in
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura

The Fighters Step On The Scale In Las Vegas To Make It Official For Saturday March 16
By UFC Staff Report • Mar. 15, 2024

UFC returns to the APEX with a card headlined by a collision of top-ranked heavyweights that will see No. 8 Tai Tuivasa take on No. 11 Marcin Tybura. Also on the card, an exciting lightweight bout pits Thiago Moises against Brad Riddell

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TUIVASA vs. TYBURA will take place Saturday, March 16 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish with the prelims beginning at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT followed by the main card at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa () vs Marcin Tybura ()   

Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Bryan Battle () vs Ange Loosa () 

Light Heavyweight Bout: Ovince Saint Preux () vs Kennedy Nzechukwu ()

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Featherweight Bout: Christian Rodriguez () vs Isaac Dulgarian () 

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Pannie Kianzad () vs Macy Chiasson ()  

Middleweight Bout: Gerald Meerschaert () vs Bryan Barberena () 

PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Natan Levy () vs Mike Davis ()

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Josiane Nunes () vs Chelsea Chandler ()

Flyweight Bout: Jafel Filho () vs Ode’ Osbourne () 

Lightweight Bout: Thiago Moises () vs Mitch Ramirez ()

Featherweight Bout: Josh Culibao () vs Danny Silva ()  

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jaqueline Amorim () vs Cory McKenna ()  

Bantamweight Bout: Charalampos Grigoriou () vs Chad Anheliger ()

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. 

Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland is awarded the belt after her unanimous decision victory in their women's strawweight championship bout against Karolina Kowalkiewicz of Poland during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Joanna Jędrzejczyk Named To UFC Hall Of Fame Class Of…

Former Strawweight Champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk Enters UFC Hall Of Fame

