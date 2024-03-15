Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TUIVASA vs. TYBURA will take place Saturday, March 16 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish with the prelims beginning at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT followed by the main card at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura Official Weigh-In Results: