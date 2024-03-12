Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura

With the abundance of marquee names that competed last weekend in Miami and that are scheduled to make the walk next month at UFC 300, events like this weekend’s fight card provide an opportunity for “under the radar” athletes to step into the Octagon and use this opportunity capture the attention of the audience when all eyes are on them.

Ahead of Saturday’s fight card, we highlight three competitors across three divisions that arrive in Las Vegas on winning streaks, with designs on adding to their current success with statement efforts. Pay attention to these three because you could be hearing more from them in the very near future.

Bryan Battle

The middleweight tournament winner on Season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter, Battle posted an additional win in the 185-pound ranks against the man he was originally scheduled to face in the finale, Tresean Gore, before departing for the welterweight ranks.

Since touching down at 170 pounds, the North Carolina native has gone 3-1, earning stoppages in each of his victories while battling to the horn against the dangerous Rinat Fakhretdinov in his lone setback. More importantly, he responded to that defeat with a pair of impressive triumphs, dropping Gabe Green in 14 seconds at home in Charlotte before collecting a rear-naked choke win over AJ Fletcher last time out.