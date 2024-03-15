 Skip to main content
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
Mar. 16, 2024

UFC returns to the APEX with a card headlined by a collision of top-ranked heavyweights that will see No. 9 Tai Tuivasa take on No. 10 Marcin Tybura

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TUIVASA vs. TYBURA will take place Saturday, March 16 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish with the prelims beginning at 4pm ET / 1pm PT followed by the main card at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. 

Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura Scorecards 

Charalampos Grigoriou vs Chad Anheliger 

      Athlete Profiles: Charalampos Grigoriou | Chad Anheliger

      Thiago Moises vs Mitch Ramirez 

      Thiago Moises vs Mitch Ramirez

          Athlete Profiles: Thiago Moises | Mitch Ramirez

          Jaqueline Amorim vs Cory McKenna 

          Jaqueline Amorim vs Cory McKenna 

            Athlete Profiles: Jaqueline Amorim | Cory McKenna

            Josh Culibao vs Danny Silva 

            Josh Culibao vs Danny Silva

              Athlete Profiles: Josh Culibao | Danny Silva

              Jafel Filho vs Ode Osbourne 

              Jafel Filho vs Ode Osbourne 

                  Athlete Profiles: Jafel Filho | Ode' Osbourne

                  Josiane Nunes vs Chelsea Chandler 

                  Josiane Nunes vs Chelsea Chandler 

                        Athlete Profiles: Josiane Nunes | Chelsea Chandler 

                        Natan Levy vs Mike Davis 

                        Natan Levy vs Mike Davis 

                              Athlete Profiles: Natan Levy | Mike Davis

                              Gerald Meerschaert vs Bryan Barberena 

                              Gerald Meerschaert vs Bryan Barberena 

                              Athlete Profiles: Gerald Meerschaert | Bryan Barberena

                              Pannie Kianzad vs Macy Chiasson 

                              Pannie Kianzad vs Macy Chiasson 

                                    Athlete Profiles: Pannie Kianzad | Macy Chiasson 

                                    Christian Rodriguez vs Isaac Dulgarian 

                                    Christian Rodriguez vs Isaac Dulgarian 

                                      Athlete Profiles: Christian Rodriguez |  Isaac Dulgarian 

                                      Ovince Saint Preux vs Kennedy Nzechukwu 

                                      Ovince Saint Preux vs Kennedy Nzechukwu 

                                          Athlete Profiles: Ovince Saint Preux | Kennedy Nzechukwu

                                          Co-Main Event: Bryan Battle vs Ange Loosa 

                                          Co-Main Event: Bryan Battle vs Ange Loosa 

                                          Athlete Profiles: Bryan Battle | Ange Loosa

                                          Main Event: Tai Tuivasa vs Marcin Tybura 

                                          Main Event: Tai Tuivasa vs Marcin Tybura

                                            Athlete Profiles: Tai Tuivasa | Marcin Tybura

                                            Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                                            Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. 

