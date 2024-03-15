Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura

Announcements
Scorecards
See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC returns to the APEX with a card headlined by a collision of top-ranked heavyweights that will see No. 9 Tai Tuivasa take on No. 10 Marcin Tybura.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TUIVASA vs. TYBURA will take place Saturday, March 16 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish with the prelims beginning at 4pm ET / 1pm PT followed by the main card at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura Scorecards
Charalampos Grigoriou vs Chad Anheliger
Athlete Profiles: Charalampos Grigoriou | Chad Anheliger
Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Thiago Moises vs Mitch Ramirez
Athlete Profiles: Thiago Moises | Mitch Ramirez
Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Jaqueline Amorim vs Cory McKenna
Athlete Profiles: Jaqueline Amorim | Cory McKenna
Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Josh Culibao vs Danny Silva
Athlete Profiles: Josh Culibao | Danny Silva
Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Jafel Filho vs Ode Osbourne
Athlete Profiles: Jafel Filho | Ode’ Osbourne
Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Josiane Nunes vs Chelsea Chandler
Athlete Profiles: Josiane Nunes | Chelsea Chandler
Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Natan Levy vs Mike Davis
Athlete Profiles: Natan Levy | Mike Davis
Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Gerald Meerschaert vs Bryan Barberena
Athlete Profiles: Gerald Meerschaert | Bryan Barberena
Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Pannie Kianzad vs Macy Chiasson
Athlete Profiles: Pannie Kianzad | Macy Chiasson
Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Christian Rodriguez vs Isaac Dulgarian
Athlete Profiles: Christian Rodriguez | Isaac Dulgarian
Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Ovince Saint Preux vs Kennedy Nzechukwu
Athlete Profiles: Ovince Saint Preux | Kennedy Nzechukwu
Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Co-Main Event: Bryan Battle vs Ange Loosa
Athlete Profiles: Bryan Battle | Ange Loosa
Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Main Event: Tai Tuivasa vs Marcin Tybura
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
The Ultimate Fighter
Alexa Grasso Talks Being TUF Coach For New Season
Athletes