Results

Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
By E. Spencer Kyte, on X @spencerkyte • Mar. 16, 2024

UFC returns to the APEX with a card headlined by a collision of top-ranked heavyweights that will see No. 9 Tai Tuivasa take on No. 10 Marcin Tybura

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TUIVASA vs. TYBURA will take place Saturday, March 16 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish with the prelims beginning at 4pm ET / 1pm PT followed by the main card at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. 

Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards | Main Card Results 

UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura Results

Please enable Javascript to view this content

UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura Prelim Results 

Charalampos Grigoriou vs Chad Anheliger 

  • Dana White’s Contender Series signee Charalampos Grigoriou (8-3, fighting out of Queens, N.Y.) aims to impress in his UFC debut against Chad Anheliger (12-7, fighting out of Airdrie, Alberta, Canada) in a bantamweight scrap

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Thiago Moises vs Mitch Ramirez 

  • Thiago Moises (17-7, fighting out of Indaiatuba, Brazil) takes on newcomer Mitch Ramirez (8-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) in a lightweight battle 

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Jaqueline Amorim vs Cory McKenna 

  • Jaqueline Amorim (7-1, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Manaus, Brazil) and Cory McKenna (8-2, fighting out of Cwmbran, Wales) look to impress in a strawweight matchup

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Josh Culibao vs Danny Silva

  • Josh Culibao (11-2-1, fighting out of Botany, NSW, Australia) and Danny Silva (8-1, fighting out of Santa Ana, Calif.) go toe-to-toe in an exciting featherweight bout

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Jafel Filho vs Ode Osbourne 

  • Flyweights Jafel Filho (15-3, fighting out of Fuazeiro, Bahia, Brazil) and Ode’ Osbourne (12-6 1 NC, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) battle in an early Fight of the Night candidate

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Josiane Nunes vs Chelsea Chandler 

  • No. 13 ranked bantamweight contender Josiane Nunes (10-1, fighting out of Gralha Azul, Parana, Brazil) meets No. 14 Chelsea Chandler (5-2, fighting out of Stockton, Calif.) in an intriguing bout

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Natan Levy vs Mike Davis 

  • Natan Levy (8-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) meets Mike Davis (10-2, fighting out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) for a thrilling clash at lightweight

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

