Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura

Results
See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC returns to the APEX with a card headlined by a collision of top-ranked heavyweights that will see No. 9 Tai Tuivasa take on No. 10 Marcin Tybura.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TUIVASA vs. TYBURA will take place Saturday, March 16 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish with the prelims beginning at 4pm ET / 1pm PT followed by the main card at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards | Main Card Results
UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura Results
UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura Prelim Results
Charalampos Grigoriou vs Chad Anheliger
- Dana White’s Contender Series signee Charalampos Grigoriou (8-3, fighting out of Queens, N.Y.) aims to impress in his UFC debut against Chad Anheliger (12-7, fighting out of Airdrie, Alberta, Canada) in a bantamweight scrap
Thiago Moises vs Mitch Ramirez
- Thiago Moises (17-7, fighting out of Indaiatuba, Brazil) takes on newcomer Mitch Ramirez (8-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) in a lightweight battle
Jaqueline Amorim vs Cory McKenna
- Jaqueline Amorim (7-1, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Manaus, Brazil) and Cory McKenna (8-2, fighting out of Cwmbran, Wales) look to impress in a strawweight matchup
Josh Culibao vs Danny Silva
- Josh Culibao (11-2-1, fighting out of Botany, NSW, Australia) and Danny Silva (8-1, fighting out of Santa Ana, Calif.) go toe-to-toe in an exciting featherweight bout
Jafel Filho vs Ode Osbourne
- Flyweights Jafel Filho (15-3, fighting out of Fuazeiro, Bahia, Brazil) and Ode’ Osbourne (12-6 1 NC, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) battle in an early Fight of the Night candidate
Josiane Nunes vs Chelsea Chandler
- No. 13 ranked bantamweight contender Josiane Nunes (10-1, fighting out of Gralha Azul, Parana, Brazil) meets No. 14 Chelsea Chandler (5-2, fighting out of Stockton, Calif.) in an intriguing bout
Natan Levy vs Mike Davis
- Natan Levy (8-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) meets Mike Davis (10-2, fighting out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) for a thrilling clash at lightweight
