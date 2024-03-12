MARCIN TYBURA: SMALL SUCCESSES

Paired off with returning Brit Tom Aspinall, the Polish veteran saw the potential for a key victory and a move closer to the Top 5, but it all went by the boards in a flash.

“That was my biggest danger — fighters storming at me in the first minute,” Tybura said with a smile, recalling the rapid loss to the man that currently carries the interim heavyweight title ahead of his return to action this weekend at the UFC APEX. “I knew if the fight would go on, I would be getting a better chance to win it, but the biggest danger is in the first minute of the fight.

“He used that, and the level he’s showing right now — he’s the champion right now — that cheered me up a little bit,” he said, only half-joking. “But when it happened, it was really hard for me; my mind was struggling.”

What got him through was returning his focus to those small successes.