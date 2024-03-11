Main Event Spotlight | UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura

Tai Tuivasa

If drinking a post-fight beer out of a stranger’s shoe were a fight metric, Tai Tuivasa would not only be the undefeated and undisputed champion of his own division, but quite probably of all fighters in all combat sports. The moments that historically have led the Aussie to those celebratory “shoeys” have almost exclusively been knockouts.

“Bam Bam” currently owns the fourth most knockouts among his active heavyweight peers and 10th most in UFC history. His knockouts of Derrick Lewis, Greg Hardy and Rashad Coulter—among many others—are as beautiful as they are terrifying. His five-fight streak that ended in knockouts between 2020-2022 is the second longest such streak in division history.

His ability to end the evening of his opponents early corresponds directly to another key metric: fight time. At an average of six minutes and 54 seconds, Tuivasa has the fourth shortest fight length amongst active heavyweights. Only twice in 14 UFC fights have the judges ever needed to get involved in the outcome.