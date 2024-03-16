 Skip to main content
Results

Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas
By E. Spencer Kyte, on X @spencerkyte • Mar. 16, 2024

 UFC returns to the APEX with a card headlined by a collision of top-ranked heavyweights that will see No. 9 Tai Tuivasa take on No. 10 Marcin Tybura

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TUIVASA vs. TYBURA will take place Saturday, March 16 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish with the prelims beginning at 4pm ET / 1pm PT followed by the main card at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. 

Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura Results

UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura Main Card Results 

Gerald Meerschaert vs Bryan Barberena 

  • Middleweight veterans collide as Gerald Meerschaert (35-17, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) locks horns with Bryan Barberena (18-11, fighting out of Gastonia, N.C.)

Official Scorecards

Pannie Kianzad vs Macy Chiasson 

  • No. 6 ranked bantamweight contender Pannie Kianzad (17-7, fighting out of Helsingborg, Sweden) looks to defend her spot in the rankings in a rematch against No. 10 Macy Chiasson (9-3, fighting out of Dallas, Texas)

Official Scorecards

Christian Rodriguez vs Isaac Dulgarian 

Official Scorecards

Ovince Saint Preux vs Kennedy Nzechukwu 

  • Light heavyweight action sees former title challenger Ovince Saint Preux (26-17, fighting out of Knoxville, Tenn.) face off with Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-4, fighting out of Dallas, Texas)

Official Scorecards

Co-Main Event: Bryan Battle vs Ange Loosa 

  • A thrilling welterweight bout pits Bryan Battle (11-2, fighting out of Matthews, N.C.) against Ange Loosa (10-3, fighting out of La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland by way of Kinshasa, DR Congo)

Official Scorecards

Main Event: Tai Tuivasa vs Marcin Tybura 

  • Tai Tuivasa (14-6, fighting out of Western Sydney, NSW, Australia) looks to deliver another signature finish in his third UFC main event. A fan favorite, Tuivasa has finished all but one of his bouts by KO, including victories over Derrick Lewis, Augusto Sakai and Greg Hardy. He now aims to begin his 2024 campaign with a statement victory and build momentum for another run at the title.
  • Marcin Tybura (24-8, fighting out of Uniejow, Poland) intends to break back into the Top 10 of the division with a vintage performance. A well-rounded veteran, he holds notable wins over Andrei Arlovski, Stefan Struve and Walt Harris. Tybura now has his sights set on taking out Tuivasa and putting together another long win streak.

Official Scorecards

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. 

