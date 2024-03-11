Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura

TUF 29’s Battle posted a pair of victories in 2023, blasting through Gabe Green in 14 seconds in his hometown of Charlotte in May before submitting AJ Fletcher in the second round of their September 23 encounter. The 29-year-old is 3-1 since moving to welterweight and 5-1 overall inside the Octagon, showing flashes of upside and further development each time he makes the walk.

Loosa came up short in his bid to earn a place on the roster through Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS), running into Jack Della Maddalena on the annual talent search series, but since then, he’s gone 3-1, including having posted back-to-back wins inside the Octagon. After out-lasting Fletcher in a battle of attrition in the summer of 2022, “The Last Ninja” defeated Rhys McKee in his lone appearance last year, elevating his record to 10-3 overall with the win.

Ovince Saint Preux vs Kennedy Nzechukwu

Mainstays in the light heavyweight division meet here as Ovince Saint Preux faces off with Kennedy Nzechukwu.

“OSP” makes his 27th UFC start in this one, seeking a return to the win column after suffering a knockout loss at the hands of Philipe Lins in his lone appearance last year. The long-time Top 15 talent turns 41 next month and has struggled to earn positive results as of late, entering with just four victories in his last 10 starts.