Viviane Araújo: ‘She’s Got Her Hands Full’

Brazil’s Araújo started her professional mixed martial arts career by winning 10 of her first 12 fights, but as soon as she approached the top of the flyweight mountain, she couldn’t string together enough wins to earn a shot at a UFC title.

Araújo lost three of her next four fights, but she was fighting some of the toughest opponents the 125-pound division has to offer, including the current champion Alexa Grasso, No. 4 contender Katlyn Chookagian, and Amanda Ribas, who sits at No. 8 in both the strawweight and flyweight divisions.

But in October of 2023, Araújo cemented her spot in the rankings with a dominant win over former title challenger Jennifer Maia. Not only did Araújo out-strike Maia, but she amassed over seven minutes of control time from just two successful takedowns.