ROMAN DOLIDZE: TRYING TO BE THE BEST

After entering 2023 on a four-fight winning streak that included three consecutive Performance of the Night bonuses, the middleweight from Georgia began his year with a pay-per-view showdown against Marvin Vettori in London. He landed on the wrong side of the scorecards, but was back in the gym soon after, anticipating another fight.

“Maybe I can do more? I want it. I’m ready for it!” he says when asked about ideally getting more than one fight in 2024 given that his campaign kicks off this weekend in Las Vegas with a main event showdown against Nassourdine Imavov. “I came here for a fight in August — I won’t say who this fight was supposed to be — and the guy declined.

“After that, another in September. After that, Derek (Brunson) declined fighting in September or October; he asked October or November. I was supposed to fight in December, but another something happened.”