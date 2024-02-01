Molly McCann Has Even More To Give

At UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov, McCann makes her divisional debut against a familiar face in Diana Belbita, whom she beat via decision in October 2019. McCann believes she will see the fruits of her labor come February 3 and kick off a new chapter in her career.

“I didn’t think I could ever give any more to this game, (but) I have,” McCann told UFC.com. “I’ve ran more. I’ve weighed my own meals; my mental state has come together. My Fight IQ has come together, and this weight allows me to bring the whole arsenal together. I get to do it all now because my skillset and my strength and power will outmuscle this weight category. It’s a very relaxed, composed, and excited Meatball. I’m like a slice of mortadella ham now. I’m not really a ball of meat anymore.”

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Before she started her body transformation in full, however, she needed to shed some metaphorical weight off her shoulders. After suffering back-to-back submission losses, McCann competed in a Polaris event in November where she earned a win via armbar in a bit of full-circle poetry. She also earned her BJJ brown belt before competing and winning the ADCC British championships.