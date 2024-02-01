 Skip to main content
Molly McCann trains at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 29, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Molly McCann Has Even More To Give

Liverpool’s Molly McCann Hopes To Kickstart A New Chapter Of Her Career As She Makes Her Strawweight Debut At UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov
By Zac Pacleb, on X @ZacPacleb • Feb. 1, 2024

Sat in the locker room of the O2 Arena in London after Julija Stoliarenko submitted her via armbar two minutes into their fight, Molly McCann was ready to call it a career. She gave it a night to think about it, and the heart-on-her-sleeve Scouser felt about the same as she rode the train back up north. As she contemplated retirement, her coach Paul Rimmer came up to her with a promise and a request:

“I’ll tell you when enough is enough,” McCann recalled him telling her. “I promise I won’t let you get hurt. I won’t let you take shots or more shame or embarrassment than you feel you need to take, but just give me one fight at 115.”

Order UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria

McCann agreed, announced the decision on her social media a couple days later and began the process of changing molding her body into that of a strawweight after spending her entire career as a 125er. 

Molly McCann trains at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 29, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)
Molly McCann trains at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 29, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)

At UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov, McCann makes her divisional debut against a familiar face in Diana Belbita, whom she beat via decision in October 2019. McCann believes she will see the fruits of her labor come February 3 and kick off a new chapter in her career. 

“I didn’t think I could ever give any more to this game, (but) I have,” McCann told UFC.com. “I’ve ran more. I’ve weighed my own meals; my mental state has come together. My Fight IQ has come together, and this weight allows me to bring the whole arsenal together. I get to do it all now because my skillset and my strength and power will outmuscle this weight category. It’s a very relaxed, composed, and excited Meatball. I’m like a slice of mortadella ham now. I’m not really a ball of meat anymore.”

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Before she started her body transformation in full, however, she needed to shed some metaphorical weight off her shoulders. After suffering back-to-back submission losses, McCann competed in a Polaris event in November where she earned a win via armbar in a bit of full-circle poetry. She also earned her BJJ brown belt before competing and winning the ADCC British championships. 

Molly McCann of England reacts after her knockout victory over Hannah Goldy in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at O2 Arena on July 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Molly McCann of England reacts after her knockout victory over Hannah Goldy in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at O2 Arena on July 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Although those accomplishments don’t wipe the loss off her record, it cleared her mind before she tries to do the same in the UFC APEX this weekend. 

“It’s good to get the pressure of feeling the pressure again before having to make the walk to the Octagon,” she said. “It’s given me a new lease on life. I feel very untouchable because of it. I feel like if you can work on your craft hard enough and get positive results, it’s going to benefit your mental just as much.”

WELCOME TO THE UFC: Michael "Venom" Page

Her next fight coming against a familiar foe five years after their first run-in adds to the poetic nature of McCann’s journey down a weight class. McCann and Belbita both see themselves as remarkably different fighters since that bout at UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman. McCann revealed she was battling food poisoning on fight day and acknowledges the jitters Belbita might’ve felt, given that it was her UFC debut. After that bout, Belbita moved down to strawweight and has gone 2-2 since that decision. 

Please enable Javascript to view this content

It's not exactly a grudge match, however. McCann said things are amicable between the two, and Belbita even reached out to social media jesting about going through a fight camp over the holiday period. McCann does see the matchup as a great measuring stick for the two to see exactly how much has changed since then. 

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Fighters On The Rise | Main Event Breakdown

McCann is also heading into this fight with emotional weight on her shoulders, a position she is accustomed to at this point. A training partner and friend of McCann, Ryan Curtis, suffered a severe back and neck injury during a training session in Ireland.

McCann flew to visit with him on her last off-day before fight week, where they discussed her fight with Belbita. To honor him, McCann said she is using his walkout music and will give her gloves to him after her bout. 

For one reason or another, McCann always seems to carry an extra bit of emotion into a fight week, but the 33-year-old Liverpool native knows how to handle that without it coming at the expense of her personal goals within a fight. After nearly hanging up the gloves, she is keen to make the most on a second life in the organization. 

RELATED: Photo Gallery | Molly McCann Trains For UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov

“I feel like, as you get older, you learn how to handle the adversities,” McCann said. “I’ve been to the moon and back a few times in this game, and I just feel like, through experience, and through experiencing them moments, you learn. You’re in these positions where it’s a learning process, or you’re getting the mastership of that moment.

“I’ve definitely mastered losing now (laughs). I’ve had enough of that, so I’m going to master winning, as well.”

Get ten dollars off UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. Road To UFC Season 2 finals kick off following the main card action on UFC Fight Pass

Tags
UFC Vegas 85
ose Aldo is inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame during the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Fabiano Buskei: The Internet’s Favorite Translator

The Ever-Present Brazilian Reflects On His First Three-Plus Years Conveying The Thoughts Of Others Inside The Octagon

More
Frankie Edgar reacts to his victory over Chad Mendes in their featherweight bout during the TUF Finale event inside The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on December 11, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC)
Hall Of Fame

Frankie "The Answer" Edgar Named To UFC Hall of Fame…

Frankie Edgar Will Be Inducted To The Modern Wing As A Member Of The Class Of 2024 

More
Welterweight Michael "Venom" Page Sits Down With UFC.com's McKenzie Pavacich Ahead Of His UFC Debut At UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera in Miami, Florida on March 9, 2024
Interviews

Michael "Venom" Page Sitdown Interview | UFC 299

Welterweight Michael "Venom" Page Sits Down With UFC.com's McKenzie Pavacich Ahead Of His UFC Debut At UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera in Miami, Florida on March 9, 2024

Watch the Video