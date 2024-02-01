Drew Dober Wants Every Moment To Be Remembered

What keeps the 35-year-old motivated to compete is his undeniable love for the sport. Whether he walks out of the Octagon with his hand raised or his head hung low, he still wakes up the next morning looking forward to his next opportunity to perform in front of fight fans.

The passion developed at 16 years old, when Dober first had dreams of just making it to the UFC. Eighteen years later, Dober etched his name in UFC history with a first-round knockout win over Ricky Glenn. Dober now sits alone atop the lightweight record books with the most knockouts in the division’s history, surpassing the likes of Dustin Poirier, Donald Cerrone and Justin Gaethje.

WELCOME TO THE UFC: Michael "Venom" Page

“One of my favorite moments in the UFC was my last fight,” Dober said reflecting on his career to this point. “Not only achieving the lightweight KO king record, but also having my daughter in the APEX with me to watch that fight. I think that most recent memory is probably going to be the most exciting and the one I remember forever.

“Being able to achieve the knockout record and be in the history books is surreal. It’s exciting and humbling at the same time.”

What’s helped Dober reach that mark is his exceptional power, mixed with a fearlessness to stand and trade with some of the division’s most dangerous contenders. The best example of this was in March of 2022, when he faced knockout artist Terrance McKinney at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev.