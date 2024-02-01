Randy Brown: Still Marching Forward

But the ups and downs of the fight game don’t have Brown worried. His calm and cool demeanor, combined with his unrelenting work ethic, amount to an unwavering confidence that his time is coming.

“For me, what that says is that I’m where I need to be, and I am who I think I am,” Brown told UFC.com.” I’ve had trips along the way, but I stayed consistent, and I stayed that guy. I kept believing that the goal will remain the same.”

Brown points to other fighters such as Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira as inspirations for how doing things the right way over time will yield results.

“Look back at their careers. They had some stumbles along the way, and it took them a while; they didn’t just burst on the scene,” Brown said of Poirier and Oliveira. “In those times they stayed consistent, and they went every day, they showed up, they gave 100% effort every day. That’s what I am doing.

“I know who I am. I know where I’m heading.”