Significant Stats | UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria

Key Stats: 67.4% significant strike defense (3rd all-time among FW), 0.81 knockdowns per 15 minutes (6th), 1.62 submissions per 15 minutes (7th)

What It Means: Topuria is a marauding powerhouse of a fighter with lethal grappling and great physical strength. In the standup game, he mostly likes to fight from a boxing base with a high guard. His best punches are his hooks, which he throws tight and quickly. He likes to dig into the body and follow with an overhand and he carries power in both hands. Topuria is an ace grappler, as well, showing both patience in maintaining control, as well as a keen sense of when to push for a submission.

WATCH: Ilia Topuria Sits Down With Jon Anik | UFC 298

What to Look For in the Fight: While Volkanovski is adept at fighting forward and backward, he might be best served pushing the pace and pressure on Topuria, who hasn’t had as much experience going the full five rounds in a back-and-forth affair. Volkanovski’s distance management and speed will be important in frustrating Topuria, but Topuria also has the ability to change the fight in a blink with one of his punches. If the fight hits the ground, he can work quickly and find a submission on Volkanovski despite the Australian’s well-documented grit and defense on the ground.

Co-Main Event: Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa

Robert Whittaker