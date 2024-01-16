Fighters On The Rise | UFC 297

Those are just some of the ascending talents, future contenders, and eventual champions that enjoyed breakout moments and introduced themselves to a wider audience while competing in Toronto over the years.

This weekend, the UFC returns to the Scotiabank Arena with a pay-per-view card capped by a pair of championship contests and featuring a wide array of competitors from the host nation. As such, it’s only fitting that we dedicate this edition of Fighters on the Rise to turning the spotlight on three of those combative Canucks and make sure you’re fully aware of this trio that will be giving their everything to represent their homeland on Saturday night at UFC 297.

Oh Canada… here we go!

Mike Malott

Malott wasn’t one of the most discussed competitors to come off Season 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS), but in the span of three fights, the Waterdown, Ontario product has not only transformed himself into an emerging name to watch in the welterweight division, but “Captain Canada” as well.

How To Watch UFC 297 In Your Country

While his first-round stoppage wins over Mickey Gall and Yohan Lainesse caught the attention of keen observers, his breakout turn came in Vancouver last summer, where he not only stole the show at the UFC 289 Press Conference, but then sent Rogers Arena into a frenzy with his second-round finish of Adam Fugitt. There is a natural charisma and energy to Malott that fans gravitate to, and his approach inside the Octagon amplifies that appeal even more.