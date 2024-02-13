Fighters on the Rise | UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

He followed up the win over Di Chirico by stopping Punahele Soriano on the opening card of 2023, pushed his winning streak to three with a second-round knockout of Claudio Ribeiro, and ran it to three with a similar result — though from a very different attack — against Josh Fremd in September to arrive at this weekend’s main card clash with Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez on a four-fight winning streak.

WATCH: UFC 298 Countdown

During this run, Kopylov has shown a dynamic striking approach that includes an array of heavy kicks to all levels and a willingness to work the body, as it was a body shot that spelled Fremd’s demise. The Russian southpaw has been willing to wade into the pocket and accept some return fire, trusting that his offensive output is going to be greater than what is coming back his way, and while he’s gotten touched up a little along the way, he’s largely been correct.

Hernandez also arrives in Anaheim on a four-fight winning streak, having most recently defeated Edmen Shahbazyan in May. An early Season 2 graduate of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS), the 30-year-old NorCal native similarly struggled out of the gates, sandwiching his first win between two losses, but has looked incredibly sharp over his last four outings heading into this one.