Rose Namajunas Hopes To Inspire People

There might not be a mixed martial artist who wears their emotions on their sleeve more openly than the two-time champion. Whether it is determination and confidence or fear and trepidation, Namajunas almost always seems to lead with a unique vulnerability. That trait – along with a handful of the most spectacular moments we’ve seen in the Octagon – created a connection with the fans that makes her a favorite. It’s also why, after a peculiar performance that resulted in the loss of her belt to Carla Esparza at UFC 274, people wondered if Namajunas would compete again. And when it was announced that she would make her flyweight debut at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac, people couldn’t help but wonder which Rose would show up.

Namajunas said she had to do “a lot of processing” after that loss in May 2022. She also had a lot of life to sort out, as well. Namajunas’ 86-year-old grandmother moved in with her and her partner Pat Barry. They also moved to a new home, built a gym and set up a garden in their new abode.