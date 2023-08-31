Rose Namajunas Hopes To Inspire People

Interviews
Rose Namajunas is radiating nothing but positive energy in Paris.
There might not be a mixed martial artist who wears their emotions on their sleeve more openly than the two-time champion. Whether it is determination and confidence or fear and trepidation, Namajunas almost always seems to lead with a unique vulnerability. That trait – along with a handful of the most spectacular moments we’ve seen in the Octagon – created a connection with the fans that makes her a favorite. It’s also why, after a peculiar performance that resulted in the loss of her belt to Carla Esparza at UFC 274, people wondered if Namajunas would compete again. And when it was announced that she would make her flyweight debut at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac, people couldn’t help but wonder which Rose would show up.
Namajunas said she had to do “a lot of processing” after that loss in May 2022. She also had a lot of life to sort out, as well. Namajunas’ 86-year-old grandmother moved in with her and her partner Pat Barry. They also moved to a new home, built a gym and set up a garden in their new abode.
“Once the dust settled from that, then I was able to actually process the last fight a little bit,” Namajunas told UFC.com. “I was able to realize that I'm here to inspire people, and I want to provide that.”
That realization unlocked a bit of freedom in Namajunas, a feeling she said usually comes and goes throughout a camp. As she prepared for Manon Fiorot, however, that energy stuck with her.
When she thinks back to the last time she felt this kind of way ahead of a fight, her fight with Michelle Waterson comes to mind. If that’s any indication, she has a barnburner of a performance ready to unleash in Accor Arena on September 2.
“Sometimes I feel like I perform better in a gym because there isn't that pressure and stuff like that, but that (positive) energy kind of carried with me for a good while,” Namajunas said. “I don't know what I would attribute it to. I would just say the presence of God being in my life a little stronger and being closer to Him just helps me move more naturally. I guess the presence of the Holy Spirit just gives me what to say, what to do.”
Namajunas described that encouraging energy as “super important” because of the often “uncomfortable” aspects that can come up during a camp and fight week.
One aspect Namajunas admits to going in circles about is the interplay between her faith and her occupation as a fighter. While she says she struggles with the violence for entertainment’s sake aspect of mixed martial arts, she also believes in the platform she has been given.
“(It) is a reality of the world that we live in,” she said. “Martial arts has really done a lot for me. It's really saved my life. I guess I'm just here for the people that maybe normally wouldn't hear about God in a normal setting because of where I came from and my story and stuff like that. It’s kind of weird, but God works in weird ways sometimes.”
What’s not weird is her matchup with Fiorot, a bonafide title contender in the flyweight division.
A win over the Frenchwoman in her home country would certainly catapult Namajunas into the championship discussion with the rematch between champ Alexa Grasso and former queen Valentina Shevchenko just a couple weeks away. The No. 1 contender spot could be up for grabs even after Erin Blanchfield’s impressive decision win over Taila Santos a week ago at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie.
Namajunas has enjoyed Fiorot’s work in the UFC since “The Beast” debuted on Fight Island in January 2020 and especially appreciates her traditional martial arts background. Namajunas isn’t all too concerned with the potential size difference she is facing, either. She considered a move up to flyweight before and said she was offered perennial contender Katlyn Chookagian in the past, but the timing didn’t work out. This opportunity, however, was one she couldn’t pass up.
“Ultimately, I believe that I'm going to surprise her with my movement and with my attacks,” Namajunas said. “I think I'm going to confuse her, (and) I think my strength is going to also surprise her, as well. I just see myself punching her in the face, taking her back and choking her out.”
Between her knack for the spectacular and the Parisian crowd’s energy, Namajunas is set up for another memorable moment in the Octagon. All that’s left is getting the job done on September 2.
“I think (good energy) is super important because the fighting can be very uncomfortable a lot of the time,” she said. “If we can just enjoy ourselves in the process, that's very appreciated.”
