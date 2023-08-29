Main Event Spotlight | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac

In the main event, French heavyweight Ciryl Gane looks to rebound from his loss to Jon Jones in March against rising contender Serghei Spivac, who’s collected three consecutive victories, all by finish.

UFC Paris Fight By Fight Preview

While Gane has yet to crack the code in his two attempts at the undisputed heavyweight title, his name has sat atop the list of contenders for over two years, and for good reason. Throughout his UFC career thus far, Gane has shown elite striking unlike any heavyweight the UFC has ever seen.

While heavyweights are traditionally known for their size, strength and power, Gane shines with his speed and technicality. Almost exactly one year ago, Gane fought Australian powerhouse Tai Tuivasa, who had five straight knockouts entering the bout.