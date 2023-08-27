SERGHEI SPIVAC IS ALL FOCUS

“These people never bother me, and what they think does not affect my performance or my life, because I don’t know these people,” Spivac said of those that overlooked him as he settled into life on the UFC roster. “I don’t think about stuff like this, I just know I need to keep working hard and winning.”

Over his last seven fights, that’s pretty much all Spivac has been doing.

Order UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

While he started with a single victory wedged between two defeats, Spivac’s current run shows three consecutive victories on either side of a lone setback to British standout Tom Aspinall, with the streaking young heavyweight having earned stoppages in each of his last three outings heading into his headlining clash with Ciryl Gane on Saturday at Accor Arena in Paris.

Although there were solid moments in the wins prior to his loss to Aspinall, which came on short notice in the fall of 2021, it’s the last three victories that highlight how folks may have been too quick to establish their opinions on Spivac as a fighter and potential contender.