Rose Namajunas Career Highlights

This weekend, “Thug” Rose Namajunas makes her 14th walk to the Octagon as she makes her flyweight debut at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac. The two-time strawweight champion faces French flyweight contender Manon Fiorot in the co-main event at UFC’s second fight night in France.
Learn more about Namajunas’ career highlights, UFC record and standout fights that led her to this point.
Rose Namajunas | Grateful to Achieve Greatness
/
- Namajunas made her UFC debut on December 12, 2014, where she faced Carla Esparza at The Ultimate Fighter: A Champion Will Be Crowned finale card.
- The Milwaukee native was a contestant on the 20th season of The Ultimate Fighter in 2014.
- Throughout her career, Namajunas has six post-fight bonuses – three Performance of the Night and three Fight of the Night.
Don't Miss Any Of UFC's Return To Paris
- “Thug” is tied for the most finishes in the UFC strawweight decision with five.
- Namajunas is a two-time strawweight champion. She first obtained the belt in November 2017 with a win over Joanna Jędrzejczyk. Her second reign started when she defeated Zhang Weili at UFC 261 in April 2021.
Rose Namajunas Fight Highlights
UFC 217 - Rose Namajunas vs Joanna Jędrzejczyk (November 4, 2017)
Watch on UFC Fight Pass
The shock that came from Namajunas’ dominant win over Joanna Jędrzejczyk can’t be overstated. At the time, Jędrzejczyk was more or less untouchable, but Namajunas showed off her smooth striking and rocked the champion several times before earning the finish three minutes into the first frame.
UFC 251 – Rose Namajunas vs Jéssica Andrade 2 (July 12, 2020)
Watch on UFC Fight Pass
Namajunas was well on her way to a second successful title defense against Jéssica Andrade until an epic slam ended her first title reign. In the rematch on Fight Island at UFC 251, Namajunas returned looking as sharp and confident as ever, piecing up the Brazilian in a Fight of the Night effort between the two former champions. In the end, and despite a swollen eye, Namajunas earned the split decision nod.
UFC 261 – Rose Namajunas vs Zhang Weili (April 24, 2021)
Watch on UFC Fight Pass
After Zhang defended her title in historic fashion against Jędrzejczyk in 2020’s Fight of the Year effort at UFC 248, a matchup with Namajunas was inevitable. The two squared off in UFC’s first event with fans back since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was over before things really heated up, though, as Namajunas connected with a flush head kick a little more than a minute into the fight that provided yet another emotionally charged milestone for Namajunas.
Rose Namajunas’ UFC Record
UFC 274 (5/7/22) Namajunas lost a five round split decision to Carla Esparza, losing her UFC strawweight title
UFC 268 (11/6/21) Namajunas won a five round split decision over Zhang Weili to retain the UFC strawweight title
UFC 261 (4/24/21) Namajunas knocked out Zhang Weili at 1:18 of the first round to regain the UFC strawweight title
UFC 251 (7/12/20) Namajunas won a three round split decision over Jessica Andrade
UFC 237 (5/11/19) Namajunas was knocked out by Jessica Andrade at 2:58 of the second round, losing her UFC women’s strawweight title
UFC 223 (4/7/18) Namajunas won a five round unanimous decision over Joanna Jedrzejczyk to retain the UFC women’s strawweight title
UFC 217 (11/4/17) Namajunas stopped Joanna Jedrzejczyk via strikes at 3:03 of the first round to win the UFC women’s strawweight title
UFC on FOX (4/15/17) Namajunas submitted Michelle Waterson via rear naked choke at 2:47 of the second round
UFC 201 (7/30/16) Namajunas lost a three round split decision to Karolina Kowalkiewicz
UFC on FOX (4/16/16) Namajunas won a three round unanimous decision over Tecia Torres
UFC Fight Night (12/10/15) Namajunas submitted Paige VanZant via rear naked choke at 2:25 of the fifth round
UFC 192 (10/3/15) Namajunas submitted Angela Hill via rear naked choke at 2:47 of the first round
TUF 20 Finale (12/12/14) Namajunas was submitted by Carla Esparza via rear naked choke at 1:26 of the third round in a UFC strawweight title fight
The Ultimate Fighter, Season 20
- On episode 12 (Semifinals) Namajunas submitted Randa Markos via Kimura at 2:45 of round one
- On episode 11 (Quarterfinals), Namajunas submitted Joanne Calderwood via Kimura in round two
- On episode seven, Namajunas submitted Alex Chambers via rear naked choke at 4:38 of the first round
Rapid Fire Q&A
What is Rose Namajunas’ record?
- 12-5
What is Rose Namajunas’ age?
- 31 years old
How tall is Rose Namajunas?
- 5’5”
What is Rose Namajunas’ reach?
- 65 in
Where is Rose Namajunas from?
- Rose Namajunas was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but fights out of Denver, Colorado.
What weight class is Rose Namajunas in?
- Rose Namajunas fought as a strawweight, but she will make her flyweight debut at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac
How many fights does Rose Namajunas have in his career?
- Rose Namajunas has 17 professional fights in her MMA career. Her professional career started in 2013.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac, live from the Accor Arena in Paris, France. Prelims start at a special time 12pm ET/9 am PT, while the main card kicks off at 3pm ET/12pm PT.
