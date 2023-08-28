Rose Namajunas Career Highlights

UFC 261 – Rose Namajunas vs Zhang Weili (April 24, 2021)

Watch on UFC Fight Pass

After Zhang defended her title in historic fashion against Jędrzejczyk in 2020’s Fight of the Year effort at UFC 248, a matchup with Namajunas was inevitable. The two squared off in UFC’s first event with fans back since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was over before things really heated up, though, as Namajunas connected with a flush head kick a little more than a minute into the fight that provided yet another emotionally charged milestone for Namajunas.

Rose Namajunas’ UFC Record

UFC 274 (5/7/22) Namajunas lost a five round split decision to Carla Esparza, losing her UFC strawweight title

UFC 268 (11/6/21) Namajunas won a five round split decision over Zhang Weili to retain the UFC strawweight title

UFC 261 (4/24/21) Namajunas knocked out Zhang Weili at 1:18 of the first round to regain the UFC strawweight title

UFC 251 (7/12/20) Namajunas won a three round split decision over Jessica Andrade

UFC 237 (5/11/19) Namajunas was knocked out by Jessica Andrade at 2:58 of the second round, losing her UFC women’s strawweight title

UFC 223 (4/7/18) Namajunas won a five round unanimous decision over Joanna Jedrzejczyk to retain the UFC women’s strawweight title

UFC 217 (11/4/17) Namajunas stopped Joanna Jedrzejczyk via strikes at 3:03 of the first round to win the UFC women’s strawweight title

UFC on FOX (4/15/17) Namajunas submitted Michelle Waterson via rear naked choke at 2:47 of the second round

UFC 201 (7/30/16) Namajunas lost a three round split decision to Karolina Kowalkiewicz

UFC on FOX (4/16/16) Namajunas won a three round unanimous decision over Tecia Torres

UFC Fight Night (12/10/15) Namajunas submitted Paige VanZant via rear naked choke at 2:25 of the fifth round

UFC 192 (10/3/15) Namajunas submitted Angela Hill via rear naked choke at 2:47 of the first round

TUF 20 Finale (12/12/14) Namajunas was submitted by Carla Esparza via rear naked choke at 1:26 of the third round in a UFC strawweight title fight

The Ultimate Fighter, Season 20