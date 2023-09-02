Interviews
Accor Arena was buzzing from the outset — the seats packed, the crowd in full throat before the opening tandem even hit the Octagon.
Over the next several hours, the 11 pairs of competitors that made the walk gave them loads to cheer about, making the UFC’s second trip to Paris every bit as thrilling and entertaining as the promotion’s debut one year earlier.
French fighters ran the table on the main card, capped by an outstanding effort by Manon Fiorot against former strawweight champ Rose Namajunas, and another dominant stoppage win by Ciryl Gane to close out the show.
It was an electric evening in “The City of Lights” and a card filled with outstanding performances.
Here’s a look at what transpired in Paris.
UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac Results
- Main Event: Ciryl Gane defeats Serghei Spivac by TKO (strikes) at 3:44 of Round 2
- Co-Main Event: Manon Fiorot defeats Rose Namajunas by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Benoît Saint-Denis defeats Thiago Moises by TKO (strikes) at 4:44 of Round 2
- Volkan Oezdemir defeats Bogdan Guskov by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:46 of Round 1
- William Gomis defeats Yanis Ghemmouri by TKO (referee stoppage) at 2:20 of Round 3
- Morgan Charriere defeats Manolo Zecchini by KO (body kicks) at 3:51 of Round 1
- Taylor Laupilus defeats Caolán Loughran by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Ange Loosa defeats Rhys McKee by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Nora Cornolle defeats Joselyne Edwards by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Farid Basharat defeats Kleydson Rodrigues by submission (arm triangle choke) at 4:15 of Round 1
- Jacqueline Cavalcanti defeats Zarah Fairn by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac Prelims
Newcomer Jacqueline Cavalcanti kicked off her UFC tenure with a unanimous decision win over Zarah Fairn in Saturday’s opener.
Jacqueline Cavalcanti Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac
Jacqueline Cavalcanti Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac

The 26-year-old from Portugal utilized her superior speed and movement, picking at the French veteran in space over the course of 15 minutes. She weathered a bad eye poke late in the opening frame, and was never particularly bothered in the exchanges, content to attack Fairn’s lead leg and mix in occasional blows up top to cement her first UFC victory.
Cavalcanti extended her winning streak to four and her record to 6-1 overall with the victory, while Fairn fell to 0-4 inside the Octagon with the loss on home soil. | Official Scorecards
Farid Basharat defeats Kleydson Rodrigues by submission (arm triangle choke) at 4:15 of Round 1
Farid Basharat collected his first UFC stoppage win on Saturday, tapping out Kleydson Rodrigues with an arm-triangle choke in the waning moments of the opening frame.
Farid Basharat Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac
Farid Basharat Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac

From the outset, the unbeaten prospect played to his advantage on the ground, putting the explosive Brazilian on his back in the center of the Octagon and working to dominant positions. After Rodrigues worked back to his feet the first time, Basharat spilled him to the canvas again, softening him up with short elbows and punches from top position before deftly attacking the choke and quickly collecting the tap.
Now 2-0 in the UFC and 11-0 overall, Basharat continues to climb the bantamweight ranks and show why he is considered one of the top emerging talents in the 135-pound weight class. | Official Scorecards
Nora Cornolle defeats Joselyne Edwards by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Impressive debut showing for French Muay Thai stylist Nora Cornolle , who walked into the Octagon and halted the three-fight winning streak of veteran Joselyne Edwards.
Cornolle was the more effective striker in the opening stanza, hitting Edwards with knees to the head and body as the two were clinched along the fence while doing well to neutralize the Panamanian fighter when the two went to the canvas. She showed a solid get-up game and ability to work on the ground in the second, finishing the round in back mount before coming out on the third and taking the fight to Edwards on the feet once again.
Edwards turned the tables and took the fight to Cornolle in the middle third of the round, only for the local favorite to escape, much to the delight of the partisan crowd.
The judges were called upon to determine the outcome, and all three had it in favor of Cornolle, who extended her winning streak to seven with a successful UFC debut. | Official Scorecards
Ange Loosa defeats Rhys McKee by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Ange Loosa had no interest in allowing Rhys McKee to have a fairytale return to the UFC cage, thoroughly out-working the Irishman in the welterweight meeting late in the prelims.
“The Last Ninja” stormed out of the gate in the first, but McKee weathered the storm and worked his way back into the fight. A perfectly timed level change in the second created a huge shift in momentum for Loosa, as he battered McKee with a torrent of punches along the fence, working to dispatch “Skeletor” to no avail. In the third, he put McKee on the canvas almost immediately, with the Irishman eventually working back to his feet and trying to chase down a finish.
The final horn sounded and the tens and nines were added up, with Loosa landing on the favorable side of the verdict. That’s now consecutive victories for the DWCS alum, who mo | Official Scorecards
Taylor Laupilus defeats Caolán Loughran by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Taylor Laupilus had a successful return to the Octagon on Saturday, giving the partisan Parisienne fans what they wanted to see by dispatching this week’s villain Caolán Loughran.
The talented veteran used his superior speed and movement to pick at the Irish new arrival in the opening round, showcasing his excellent takedown defense and defensive wrestling to largely keep Loughran off him in the second and third. The output wasn’t voluminous, but it was efficient, as he was able to snipe home sporadic shots on the way to collecting a victory in his return.
Lapilus showed he belonged in his first run with the company and picked up where he left off on Saturday, sweeping the scorecards while handing Loughran the first loss of his professional career. Now 4-1 in the UFC, 19-3 overall, and riding a six-fight winning streak, expect Lapilus to get an opportunity to make a quick climb up the divisional ranks going forward. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac Main Card
Morgan Charriere defeats Manolo Zecchini by KO (body kicks) at 3:51 of Round 1
Statement made by Morgan Charriere!
Morgan Charriere Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac
Morgan Charriere Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac

“The Last Pirate” worked patiently in the opening stages of the first round against Manolo Zecchini, picking his spots and trading with his fellow newcomer. But when he recognized that a kick to the body had hurt Zecchini, Charriere was quick to follow up and attack. A front kick to the guts put Zecchini on a knee momentarily and as he attempted to stand, Charriere sent him to the canvas with another crashing kick to the midsection.
Just a tremendous debut for the 27-year-old featherweight standout, who moves to 19-8-1 overall with the victory, and is someone that we should be hearing plenty from in the 145-pound weight class over the coming years. | Official Scorecards
William Gomis defeats Yanis Ghemmouri by TKO (referee stoppage) at 2:20 of Round 3
William Gomis and Yanis Ghemmouripaired off in an all-France kickboxing match on Saturday’s main card that ended in curious fashion.
William Gomis Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac
William Gomis Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac

For the first round, the two traded blows one-for-one, matching attacks the whole way through. In the second, Gomis opened up a little more and worked hard on a guillotine choke that he was unable to finish before the countryman got back to range and exchanged single shots.
Ghemmouri looked to press the action and take a few more risks in the third, only for Gomis to land a borderline low blow that referee Loic Pora deemed legal, advising the participants to continue on. When Ghemmouri turned away, pleading for a stoppage due to a low blow, the referee waved off the fight.
It was shaping up to be an entertaining final round to close out a competitive fight. With the win, Gomis moves to 3-0 in the UFC, collecting his second win on home soil in as many years. | Official Scorecards
Volkan Oezdemir defeats Bogdan Guskov by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:46 of Round 1
Volkan Oezdemir pounded his way back into the win column, stunning, dropping, and then submitting Bogdan Guskov in the opening stanza.
Volkan Oezdemir Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac
Volkan Oezdemir Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac

The light heavyweights felt each other out in space early, with the veteran attacking with low kicks. He deposited Guskov on the canvas, but got a little hurried once there, the duo returning to their feet soon after. A counter left put the newcomer on skates and from there, Oezdemir picked his shots, put him down with another clean shot, and worked around to back mount, flattening Guskov out and sinking in the choke.
Just a dominant effort from the former title challenger, who moves to 7-6 in the UFC and 19-7 overall, picking up his first UFC victory by submission in the process. | Official Scorecards
Benoît Saint-Denis defeats Thiago Moises by TKO (strikes) at 4:44 of Round 2
Benoît Saint-Denis thrilled the French crowd by running his winning streak to four with a dominant victory over Brazilian stalwart Thiago Moises.
Benoît Saint-Denis Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac
Benoît Saint-Denis Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac

The 27-year-old “God of War” took the fight to Moises early in the first, attacking with heavy kicks to the body. When he landed in top position, he split the veteran open with a slicing elbow before the two went shot-for-shot for the final 10 seconds of the round. In the second, Saint-Denis continued to take the fight to Moises, his size, physicality, and strength clearly just too much for the experienced Brazilian.
Saint-Denis is perfect since moving to lightweight, delivering four consecutive stoppage victories to make a case for a place in the rankings, or at least an opportunity to face someone with a number next to their name next time out. The former paratrooper is now 12-1 with one no contest in his career, and quickly becoming a must-see attraction in the 155-pound weight class. | Official Scorecards
Co-Main Event: Manon Fiorot defeats Rose Namajunas by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
The physicality of Manon Fiorot was too much for former strawweight champ Rose Namajunas, and a busted pinky finger sustained early in the first didn’t help much either.
Manon Fiorot Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac
Manon Fiorot Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac

“The Beast” got the better of the exchanges throughout the contest, landing with greater impact and doing well to keep Namajunas off of her whenever the former titleholder tried to work for takedowns or find success in the clinch. A clash of heads opened a gnarly gash on the side of Fiorot’s head in the second, but the French contender was completely unbothered, fighting with a stream of crimson running down the side of her face for the final half of the fight.
Namajunas had her moments, but between the compromised hand and differences in size and strength, it was too much to overcome. All three judges scored the fight in favor of Fiorot, who moved to 6-0 in the UFC with the victory, reasserting herself as a serious contender in the ultra-competitive flyweight division. | Official Scorecards
Ciryl Gane Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac
Ciryl Gane Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac

The former interim champion, who was submitted by Jon Jones in March at UFC 285, battered Serghei Spivac, picking his spots in the opening round while diligently targeting the body before turning up the pressure and output in the second. He used his superior footwork and athleticism to avoid the takedown and clinch attempts of Spivac, and on the feet, he was just orders of magnitude ahead of “The Polar Bear.”
Much like his effort last year against Tai Tuivasa, Gane closed out the second event in Paris in style, prompting a roar and series of chants from the partisan crowd as he reestablished his footing in the heavyweight division. Wrestling has been his Achilles heel, but on the feet, there are few that do it with as much style and panache as “Bon Gamin.” | Official Scorecards
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac, live from the Accor Arena in Paris, France. Prelims start at a special time 12pm ET/9 am PT, while the main card kicks off at 3pm ET/12pm PT.