Accor Arena was buzzing from the outset — the seats packed, the crowd in full throat before the opening tandem even hit the Octagon.

Over the next several hours, the 11 pairs of competitors that made the walk gave them loads to cheer about, making the UFC’s second trip to Paris every bit as thrilling and entertaining as the promotion’s debut one year earlier.

French fighters ran the table on the main card, capped by an outstanding effort by Manon Fiorot against former strawweight champ Rose Namajunas, and another dominant stoppage win by Ciryl Gane to close out the show.

It was an electric evening in “The City of Lights” and a card filled with outstanding performances.

Here’s a look at what transpired in Paris.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac Results