Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac

Paris, France – UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Paris with a thrilling heavyweight contenders’ bout as No. 1 ranked Ciryl Gane takes on No. 8 Serghei Spivac at the Accor Arena on Saturday, September 2. Gane, who has become a household name in France, fights in front of a home crowd for the second time in two years. In the co-main event, No. 3 Manon Fiorot welcomes former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas to the flyweight division.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Gane vs Spivac will take place Saturday, September 2 at Accor Arena in Paris, France. Prelims get underway at a special time: 12pm ET / 9am PT. Main card action begins at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The entire card can be seen on ESPN+ in the US.
*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining bouts are scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More
UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac
Zarah Farin vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti
Jacqueline Cavalcanti defeats Zarah Farin by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Farid Basharat vs Kleydson Rodrigues
Farid Basharat defeats Kleydson Rodrigues by submission (arm triangle choke) at 4:15 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Nora Cornolle vs Joselyne Edwards
Nora Cornolle defeats Joselyne Edwards by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Ange Loosa vs Rhys McKee
Ange Loosa defeats Rhys McKee by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Taylor Lapilus vs Caolán Loughran
Taylor Laupilus defeats Caolán Loughran by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Morgan Charriere vs Manolo Zecchini
Morgan Charriere defeats Manolo Zecchini by KO (body kicks) at 3:51 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
William Gomis vs Yanis Ghemmouri
William Gomis defeats Yanis Ghemmouri by TKO (referee stoppage) at 2:20 of Round 3 | Results, Highlights & More
Volkan Oezdemir vs Bogdan Guskov
Volkan Oezdemir defeats Bogdan Guskov by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:46 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Benoît Saint-Denis vs Thiago Moises
Benoît Saint-Denis defeats Thiago Moises by TKO (strikes) at 4:44 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Manon Fiorot vs Rose Namajunas
Manon Fiorot defeats Rose Namajunas by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Ciryl Gane vs Serghei Spivac
