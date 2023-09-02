 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 03, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac, Live From The Accor Arena In Paris, France
Sep. 2, 2023

Paris, France – UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Paris with a thrilling heavyweight contenders’ bout as No. 1 ranked Ciryl Gane takes on No. 8 Serghei Spivac at the Accor Arena on Saturday, September 2. Gane, who has become a household name in France, fights in front of a home crowd for the second time in two years. In the co-main event, No. 3 Manon Fiorot welcomes former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas to the flyweight division.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Gane vs Spivac will take place Saturday, September 2 at Accor Arena in Paris, France. Prelims get underway at a special time: 12pm ET / 9am PT. Main card action begins at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The entire card can be seen on ESPN+ in the US.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac

Zarah Farin vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti

    Jacqueline Cavalcante defeats Zarah Fairn by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

    Farid Basharat vs Kleydson Rodrigues

      Farid Basharat defeats Kleydson Rodrigues by submission (arm triangle choke) at 4:15 of Round 1 

      Nora Cornolle vs Joselyne Edwards

        Nora Cornolle defeats Joselyne Edwards by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

        Ange Loosa vs Rhys McKee
         

          Ange Loosa defeats Rhys McKee by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

          Taylor Lapilus vs Caolán Loughran

            Taylor Laupilus defeats Caolán Loughran by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

            Morgan Charriere vs Manolo Zecchini

              Morgan Charriere defeats Manolo Zecchini by KO (body kicks) at 3:51 of Round 1

              William Gomis vs Yanis Ghemmouri

                William Gomis defeats Yanis Ghemmouri by TKO (referee stoppage) at 2:20 of Round 3

                Volkan Oezdemir vs Bogdan Guskov

                    Volkan Oezdemir defeats Bogdan Guskov by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:46 of Round 1 

                    Benoît Saint-Denis vs Thiago Moises

                        ​​​​​​​Benoît Saint-Denis defeats Thiago Moises by TKO (strikes) at 4:44 of Round 2

                        Co-Main Event: Manon Fiorot vs Rose Namajunas

                            Manon Fiorot defeats Rose Namajunas by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

                            Main Event: Ciryl Gane vs Serghei Spivac

                                  Ciryl Gane defeats Serghei Spivac by TKO (strikes) at 3:44 of Round 2

                                        Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac, live from the Accor Arena in Paris, France. Prelims start at a special time 12pm ET/9 am PT, while the main card kicks off at 3pm ET/12pm PT. 

                                        :