Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac

Don’t let his 18-9-1 record fool you: Charriere is an outstanding addition to the roster and a promising talent in the featherweight division. He started fighting professionally at 19, took a couple losses early in his career as one does when they’re just figuring things out, and four of his last five setbacks have come against competitors that could all be knocking on the door of the Top 15 if they too were competing inside the Octagon, and they’ve all been narrow defeats on the scorecards, as well.

Zecchini is a fellow new arrival and looking to make the jump from Venator FC like several of his fellow countrymen in the past. He’s won each of his last two outings by stoppage and four of his last five overall, but is taking a major step forward against a battle-tested opponent here.

The Focus Of Serghei Spivac

There are a number of big names people will surely be talking about when the smoke clears and the dust settles in Paris on Sunday morning, but there is a real good chance that Charriere makes an impression and announces his presence on the big stage.

Farid Basharat

The younger half of the UFC’s undefeated Basharat Brothers, 26-year-old Farid makes his second trip into the Octagon this weekend, welcoming Kledyson Rodrigues to the bantamweight division in Paris.

Like his older brother Javid, Basharat matriculated to the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series, parlaying an 8-0 run on the regional circuit into an opportunity to compete in Las Vegas, and then a win over Allan Begosso into a chance to fight on the biggest stage in the sport. After dealing with an injury following his DWCS victory, Basharat finally made his promotional debut in March, earning a unanimous decision win over Da’Mon Blackshear, which is a victory that has aged quite well in the nearly six months since.

As a younger sibling myself, I’m loathe to continually draw comparisons to his older brother because I know from experience how frustrating it can be, however there is no way around it, as the two share a great deal of similarities in terms of their approaches, their abilities, and their upside in the 135-pound weight class.