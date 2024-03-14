Pannie Kianzad: From Worrier To Warrior

Looking back at that fight, Kianzad admits it was a bittersweet memory, with the taste of defeat still palpable, but tempered by the knowledge of what eventually followed.

“I remember not being in the UFC anymore!” she told UFC.com ahead of her upcoming bout at UFC Vegas 88 this weekend.

“It’s a lot of mixed emotions, of course. But I just wasn't meant to win The Ultimate Fighter. I thought I was. But, when I think back, I'm like, 'You know what? It just turned out really good, anyway.'“

After her defeat to Chiasson, Kianzad made the decision to drop down to bantamweight and bounced back with a victory on the regional scene in Sweden before eventually getting the chance to step up to the UFC. Since then, she’s gone 5-3, with wins over Jessica-Rose Clark, Bethe Correia, Sijara Eubanks, Alexis Davis, and Lina Lansberg.

