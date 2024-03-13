Rankings Report | Week of March 11, 2024

Announcements
The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down in the most recent edition and the spots on the line at UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura.
Seven divisions – flyweight, bantamweight, lightweight, welterweight, middleweight, heavyweight, and women's flyweight - saw movement, along with the men's and women's pound-for-pound lists following UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2.
Men's Pound-For-Pound
Bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley climbed two spots to secure the No. 6 position after defending his title against Marlon "Chito" Vera at UFC 299, pushing Charles Oliveira and Alexander Volkanovski to No. 7 and No.8, respectively.
Women's Pound-For-Pound
Maycee Barber earned herself a spot in the women's overall rankings after her win against Katlyn Cerminara last weekend. She comes in at No. 15.
Flyweight
Sumudaerji and David Dvorak exchanged positions, with Sumudaerji at No. 14 and Dvorak at No. 15.
Bantamweight
Kyler Phillips joins the bantamweight rankings at No. 12 following his recent win against Pedro Munhoz, while Mario Bautista and Dominick Cruz each rose one spot to the No. 13 and No. 11 spots.
This led Jonathan Martinez to drop three places to No. 14 and Munhoz to No. 15.
Lightweight
Mateusz Gamrot made his ascent to No. 5, switching spots with Michael Chandler, who now sits at No. 6.
Dan Hooker and Jalin Turner swapped positions, with Hooker at No. 10 and Turner at No. 9. Rafael Dos Anjos moved down to No. 12 after losing to Gamrot, trading places with Benoit Saint Denis, who rose to No. 11 following his loss against No. 3 ranked Dustin Poirier.
Welterweight
There was a lot of movement for the welterweights this week.
Jack Della Maddalena made a significant jump to No. 5 following his TKO victory over Gilbert Burns. This shift pushed Colby Covington to 4th and caused a downward adjustment for ranks No. 6 through No. 11, except for Burns, who dropped two spots to No. 6.
Michael "Venom" Page has made his grand entrance to the UFC and the welterweight rankings, coming in at No. 13 after going three rounds with Kevin Holland. His entrance dropped Holland and Michael Chiesa to No. 14 and No.15, respectively.
Middleweight
Anthony Hernandez and Paul Craig exchanged places, with Hernandez at No. 12 and Craig at No. 13.
Heavyweights
Derrick Lewis dropped to No. 12, marking the only change in the heavyweight rankings for the week.
Women's Flyweight
Following Maycee Barber's dominant performance against Katlyn Cerminara, she was moved into the top five, taking the No. 4 position, swapping positions with Cerminara, who now sits at No. 6.
Rankings On The Line This Weekend
UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura is this weekend, and six ranking spots are up for grabs, as the event features multiple bouts between ranked fighters.
In the prelims, No. 13 women's bantamweight Josiane Nunes will take on No. 14 Chelsea Chandler. Currently undefeated in the UFC, Nunes is coming in with a 10-1 professional record. Her last time out was at UFC 283, when she won a unanimous decision over Zarah Fairn. Chandler is coming in with a 5-2 professional record, with one of those defeats coming against Norma Dumont last August. The matchup promises excitement, as both fighters are eager to advance in the bantamweight rankings.
During Saturday's main card, another women's bantamweight showdown is lined up, as No. 6 ranked Pannie Kianzad is set to face off against No. 10 ranked Macy Chiasson.
This matchup carries intrigue as the two fighters have a history in the Octagon, having previously competed against each other in 2018 on The Ultimate Fighter, where Chiasson submitted Kianzad in the second round to win the show. Both fighters have experienced fluctuating UFC journeys in terms of their resumes, with losses against current women's bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington. It will be interesting to witness how the two fare against each other after so many years.
Saturday's main event features No. 9 ranked heavyweight Tai Tuivasa facing off against No. 10 Marcin Tybura. Tuivasa enters the match on a three-fight losing streak, with his most recent defeat occurring at UFC 293, where he succumbed to a second-round submission against Alexander Volkov. Tybura is also coming off a loss at UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura, where he was stopped in the first round by the current interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall.
A victory on Saturday night would be crucial for both fighters to further their ascent in the heavyweight division rankings and secure a spot in the title conversation.
