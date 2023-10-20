 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 20, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Official Scorecards | UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi
Oct. 21, 2023

A strange night in Abu Dhabi ended with a statement effort from the lightweight champion, who closed out UFC 294 in tremendous fashion.

The atmosphere was electric from the outset at Etihad Arena, and while there were some frustrating results along the way, business picked up when the action shifted to the main card and wrapped with a decisive effort Islam Makhachev, who retained his title with a first-round stoppage win over featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski.

It was an eventful night in the United Arab Emirates with some key results produced inside the Octagon, and we’ve got all the details on what transpired collected for you below. | Results, Highlights & More 

UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 Scorecards 

Shara Magomedov vs Bruno Silva 

      Shara Magomedov defeats Bruno Silva by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

      Viktoriia Dudakova vs Jinh Yu Frey 

        Viktoriia Dudakova defeats Jinh Yu Frey by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) 

        Nathaniel Wood vs Muhammad Naimov 

          Muhammad Naimov defeats Nathaniel Wood by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

          Mike Breeden vs Anshul Jubli

            Mike Breeden defeats Anshul Jubli by KO (strikes) at 3:00 of Round 3

            Abu Azaitar vs Sedriques Dumas 

                Sedriques Dumas defeats Abu Azaitar by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

                Javid Basharat vs Victor Henry

                  Javid Basharat and Victor Henry declared a no contest (accidental low blow) at 0:15 of Round 2

                  Mohammed Yahya vs Trevor Peek

                        Trevor Peek defeats Mohammad Yahya by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

                        Tim Elliott vs Muhammad Mokaev 

                        Muhammad Mokaev defeats Tim Elliott by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:03 of Round 3

                        Said Nurmagomedov vs Muin Gafurov 

                          Said Nurmagomedov defeats Muin Gafurov by submission (guillotine choke) at 1:13 of Round 1

                          Ikram Aliskerov vs Warlley Alves 

                          Ikram Aliskerov defeats Warlley Alves by TKO (strikes) at 2:07 of Round 1

                          Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker 

                          Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker declared a no contest (accidental foul) at 3:13 of Round 1

                          Co-Main Event: Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev 

                            Khamzat Chimaev defeats Kamaru Usman by majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

                            Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 

                            Islam Makhachev defeats Alexander Volkanovski by KO (strikes) at 3:06 of Round 1

                            UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 took place live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on October 21, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!

                            Islam Makhachev of Russia reacts after his knockout victory against Alexander Volkanovski of Australia in the UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 294 event at Etihad Arena on October 21, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
                            :