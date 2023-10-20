Official Scorecards | UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

Fight Coverage
A strange night in Abu Dhabi ended with a statement effort from the lightweight champion, who closed out UFC 294 in tremendous fashion.
The atmosphere was electric from the outset at Etihad Arena, and while there were some frustrating results along the way, business picked up when the action shifted to the main card and wrapped with a decisive effort Islam Makhachev, who retained his title with a first-round stoppage win over featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski.
It was an eventful night in the United Arab Emirates with some key results produced inside the Octagon, and we’ve got all the details on what transpired collected for you below. | Results, Highlights & More
UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 Scorecards
Shara Magomedov vs Bruno Silva
Shara Magomedov defeats Bruno Silva by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Viktoriia Dudakova vs Jinh Yu Frey
Viktoriia Dudakova defeats Jinh Yu Frey by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Nathaniel Wood vs Muhammad Naimov
Muhammad Naimov defeats Nathaniel Wood by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Mike Breeden vs Anshul Jubli
Mike Breeden defeats Anshul Jubli by KO (strikes) at 3:00 of Round 3 | Results, Highlights & More
Abu Azaitar vs Sedriques Dumas
Sedriques Dumas defeats Abu Azaitar by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Javid Basharat vs Victor Henry
Javid Basharat and Victor Henry declared a no contest (accidental low blow) at 0:15 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Mohammed Yahya vs Trevor Peek
Trevor Peek defeats Mohammad Yahya by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Tim Elliott vs Muhammad Mokaev
Muhammad Mokaev defeats Tim Elliott by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:03 of Round 3 | Results, Highlights & More
Said Nurmagomedov vs Muin Gafurov
Said Nurmagomedov defeats Muin Gafurov by submission (guillotine choke) at 1:13 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Ikram Aliskerov vs Warlley Alves
Ikram Aliskerov defeats Warlley Alves by TKO (strikes) at 2:07 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker
Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker declared a no contest (accidental foul) at 3:13 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev defeats Kamaru Usman by majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski
Islam Makhachev defeats Alexander Volkanovski by KO (strikes) at 3:06 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 took place live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on October 21, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!
Dana White Post-Fight Press Conference | UFC 294
