Results

Official Scorecards | UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2
Nov. 6, 2021

UFC returns to the world famous Madison Square Garden with a compelling pair of world championship rematches. Headlining the event will be UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman as he looks to defend his title once again against heated rival and No. 1 ranked contender Colby Covington. The co-main event will see UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Najamunas aim to make it two in a row against former champion and No. 1 ranked contender Zhang Weili.

UFC 268: USMAN vs COVINGTON 2 will take place Saturday, Nov. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPNews, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

*The welterweight championship main event and the strawweight championship co-main event are scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are all scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More

 

UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 Scorecards

CJ Vergara vs Ode' Osbourne

Athlete Profiles: CJ Vergara | Ode' Osbourne

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs Bruno Silva

Athlete Profiles: Melsik Baghdasaryan | Bruno Souza

Dustin Jacoby vs John Allan

Athlete Profiles: Dustin Jacoby | John Allan

Gian Villante vs Chris Barnett

Athlete Profiles: Gian Villante | Chris Barnett

Ian Garry vs Jordan Williams

Athlete Profiles: Ian Garry | Jordan Williams

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Nassourdine Imavov

Athlete Profiles: Edmen Shahbazyan | Nassourdine Imavov

Phil Hawes vs Chris Curtis

Athlete Profiles: Phil Hawes | Chris Curtis

Al Iaquinta vs Bobby Green

Athlete Profiles: Al Iaquinta | Bobby Green

Alex Pereira vs Andreas Michailidis

Athlete Profiles: Alex Pereira | Andreas Michailidis

Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler

Athlete Profiles: Justin Gaethje | Michael Chandler

Shane Burgos vs Billy Quarantillo

Athlete Profiles: Shane Burgos | Billy Quarantillo

Frankie Edgar vs Marlon Vera

Athlete Profiles: Frankie Edgar | Marlon Vera

Co-Main Event: Rose Namajunas vs Zhang Weili

Athlete Profiles: Rose Namajunas | Zhang Weili

Main Event: Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington

Athlete Profiles: Kamaru Usman | Colby Covington

