Official Scorecards | UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2

UFC returns to the world famous Madison Square Garden with a compelling pair of world championship rematches. Headlining the event will be UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman as he looks to defend his title once again against heated rival and No. 1 ranked contender Colby Covington. The co-main event will see UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Najamunas aim to make it two in a row against former champion and No. 1 ranked contender Zhang Weili.
UFC 268: USMAN vs COVINGTON 2 will take place Saturday, Nov. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPNews, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
*The welterweight championship main event and the strawweight championship co-main event are scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are all scheduled for three rounds.
CJ Vergara vs Ode' Osbourne
Melsik Baghdasaryan vs Bruno Silva
Dustin Jacoby vs John Allan
Gian Villante vs Chris Barnett
Ian Garry vs Jordan Williams
Edmen Shahbazyan vs Nassourdine Imavov
Phil Hawes vs Chris Curtis
Al Iaquinta vs Bobby Green
Alex Pereira vs Andreas Michailidis
Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler
Shane Burgos vs Billy Quarantillo
Frankie Edgar vs Marlon Vera
Co-Main Event: Rose Namajunas vs Zhang Weili
Main Event: Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington
UFC 268 Countdown | Rose Namajunas vs Zhang Weili
