UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 Results

UFC returns to the world famous Madison Square Garden with a compelling pair of world championship rematches. Headlining the event will be UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman as he looks to defend his title once again against heated rival and No. 1 ranked contender Colby Covington. The co-main event will see UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Najamunas aim to make it two in a row against former champion and No. 1 ranked contender Zhang Weili.

UFC®268: USMAN vs COVINGTON 2 will take place Saturday, Nov. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPNews, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

*The welterweight championship main event and the strawweight championship co-main event are scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are all scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards

UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2