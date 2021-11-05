UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 Results

Countdown
Results
Live Results, Winner Interviews And More From UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2, Live From Madison Square Garden In New York City
UFC returns to the world famous Madison Square Garden with a compelling pair of world championship rematches. Headlining the event will be UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman as he looks to defend his title once again against heated rival and No. 1 ranked contender Colby Covington. The co-main event will see UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Najamunas aim to make it two in a row against former champion and No. 1 ranked contender Zhang Weili.
UFC®268: USMAN vs COVINGTON 2 will take place Saturday, Nov. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPNews, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
*The welterweight championship main event and the strawweight championship co-main event are scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are all scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2
UFC 268 Countdown | Full Episode
UFC 268 Countdown | Full Episode
/
UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 Early Prelims
CJ Vergara vs Ode' Osbourne
- CJ Vergara (9-2-1, fighting out of San Antonio, Texas) and Ode' Osbourne (9-4, 1 NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nevada by way of Milwaukee, Wisconsin) face off at flyweight
Melsik Baghdasaryan vs Bruno Souza
- Dana White’s Contender Series signees battle as Melsik Baghdasaryan (6-1, fighting out of Los Angeles, Calif.) takes on Bruno Souza (10-1, fighting out of Belém, Brazil) at featherweight
Dustin Jacoby vs John Allan
- Dustin Jacoby (15-5-1, fighting out of Englewood, Colorado) matches up with John Allan (13-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Curitiba, State of Parana, Brazil) in a light heavyweight contest of Dana White Contender Series alums
Gian Villante vs Chris Barnett
- Gian Villante (17-13, fighting out of Bellmore, New York) and Chris Barnett (21-7, fighting out of Athens, Georgia) lock horns at heavyweight
UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 Prelims
Ian Garry vs Jordan Williams
- Top welterweight prospect Ian Garry (7-0, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland) plans for a spectacular UFC debut against Jordan Williams (9-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Englewood, Colo.)
Edmen Shahbazyan vs Nassourdine Imavov
- Exciting middleweight prospects clash as No. 11 ranked contender Edmen Shahbazyan (11-2, fighting out of Glendale, Calif.) meets Nassourdine Imavov (10-3, fighting out of Paris, France)
Phil Hawes vs Chris Curtis
- Phil Hawes (11-2, fighting out of North Bergen, New Jersey by way of Deerfield Beach, Florida) and Chris Curtis (26-8, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nevada by way of Cincinnati, Ohio) throw down at middleweight
Al Iaquinta vs Bobby Green
- Fan favorite Al Iaquinta (14-6-1, fighting out of Wantagh, N.Y.) returns to action against exciting striker Bobby Green (27-12-1, fighting out of Fontana, Calif.)
Alex Pereira vs Andreas Michailidis
- Kickboxing standout Alex Pereira (3-1, fighting out of São Paulo, Brazil) makes his highlight anticipated UFC debut against Andreas Michailidis (13-4, fighting out of Acharnes, Greece)
UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 Main Card
Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler
- Lightweight knockout artists clash as No. 2 ranked contender Justin Gaethje (23-3, fighting out of Arvada, Colo.) locks horns with No. 4 ranked Michael Chandler (22-6, fighting out ofNashville, Tenn.)
Shane Burgos vs Billy Quarantillo
- In a thrilling featherweight bout, No. 14 ranked contender Shane Burgos (13-3, fighting out ofMonroe, N.Y.) seeks to defend his spot in the rankings against rising prospects Billy Quarantillo (16-3, fighting out of Tampa, Fla.)
Frankie Edgar vs Marlon Vera
- Former UFC lightweight champion and No. 8 ranked bantamweight contender Frankie Edgar(23-9-1, fighting out of Toms River, N.J.) intends to put on a show when he faces No. 13 ranked Marlon Vera (17-7-1, fighting out of Chone, Manabi, Ecuador)
Co-Main Event: Rose Namajunas vs Zhang Weili
- Fan favorite Rose Namajunas (11-4, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) competes for the second time in a year for the first time since 2017 and aims to leave no doubt with another triumph over Zhang. Namajunas, the No. 3 ranked women’s pound-for-pound fighter, holds the strawweight record for most wins by stoppage, including victories over Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Michelle Waterson and Paige VanZant. She now plans to make her second run as champion a historic one and establish herself as the greatest strawweight of all time.
- Zhang Weili (21-2, fighting out of Beijing, China) intends to make the most of her title rematch opportunity and show that she is the best strawweight in the world. The first Chinese champion in UFC history, Zhang rose to prominence with notable victories Jessica Andrade and Jessica Aguilar, as well as her 2020 Fight of the Year against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. She now hopes to deliver an awe-inspiring performance and begin building another impressive win streak.
Main Event: Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington
- Kamaru Usman (19-1, fighting out of Dallas, Texas by way of Auchi, Nigeria) intends to maintain his dominant reign over the welterweight division and make the case that he is the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Undefeated in the UFC, he is currently on the longest active win streak at 170 pounds with 14 victories in a row, including Jorge Masvidal (twice), Tyron Woodley and Rafael Dos Anjos. Usman now has his sights set on vanquishing Covington once and for all and continuing his quest to become the greatest welterweight of all time.
- Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington (15-2, fighting out of Miami, Fla.) seeks to finally clinch the undisputed title with a statement performance. One of the most prolific wrestlers in welterweight history, he has secured victories over former UFC champions Tyron Woodley, Robbie Lawler and Rafael Dos Anjos. Covington now looks to prove that he has what it takes to upset Usman and begin his championship legacy.
Countdown
UFC 268 Countdown | Rose Namajunas vs Zhang Weili
Countdown