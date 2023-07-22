Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura

An entertaining night of action in London ended with a bang, as returning British heavyweight Tom Aspinall closed out the festivities in blistering fashion.

Every trip to the O2 Arena is a raucous, thrilling affair and Saturday’s second trip of 2023 was no different, with a handful of finishes, a number of competitive, captivating battles, and plenty to talk about going forward.

Here's a look back at what transpired inside the Octagon.