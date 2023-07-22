 Skip to main content
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura, Live From The O2 Arena In London
Jul. 22, 2023

An entertaining night of action in London ended with a bang, as returning British heavyweight Tom Aspinall closed out the festivities in blistering fashion.

Every trip to the O2 Arena is a raucous, thrilling affair and Saturday’s second trip of 2023 was no different, with a handful of finishes, a number of competitive, captivating battles, and plenty to talk about going forward.

Here’s a look back at what transpired inside the Octagon. | Results, Highlights & More 

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura Scorecards 

Jafel Filho vs Daniel Barez

      Jafel Filho defeats Daniel Barez by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:26 of Round 1

      Shauna Bannon vs Bruna Brasil 

      Bruna Brasil defeats Shauna Bannon by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

      Chris Duncan vs Yanal Ashmouz 

      Chris Duncan defeats Yanal Ashmouz by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

      Ketlen Vieira vs Pannie Kianzad 

      Ketlen Vieira defeats Pannie Kianzad by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

      Makhmud Muradov vs Bryan Barberena 

        Makhmud Muradov defeats Bryan Barberena by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

        Mick Parkin vs Jamal Pogues 

        Mick Parkin defeats Jamal Pogues by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

        Marc Diakiese vs Joel Alvarez 

          Joel Alvarez defeats Marc Diakiese by Submission (D’arce Choke) at 4:26 of Round 2

          Danny Roberts vs Jonny Parsons 

          Jonny Parsons defeats Danny Roberts by TKO (Strikes) at 4:57 of Round 2 

          Davey Grant vs Daniel Marcos 

          Daniel Marcos defeats Davey Grant by Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

          Lerone Murphy vs Josh Culibao 

          Lerone Murphy def. Josh Culibao by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

          Jai Herbert vs Farès Ziam 

          Fares Ziam defeats Jai Herbert by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

          Paul Craig vs Andre Muniz 

          Paul Craig defeats Andre Muniz by TKO (Elbows) at 4:40 of Round 2

          Nathaniel Wood vs Andre Fili 

              Nathaniel Wood defeats Andre Fili by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

              Co-Main Event: Molly McCann vs Julija Stoliarenko 

               

              Julija Stoliarenko def. Molly McCann by submission (armbar) at 1:55 of Round 1

              Main Event: Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura 

              Tom Aspinall defeats Marcin Tybura by TKO (Strikes) at 1:13 of Round 1

              :