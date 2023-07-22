Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura

Fight Coverage
An entertaining night of action in London ended with a bang, as returning British heavyweight Tom Aspinall closed out the festivities in blistering fashion.
Every trip to the O2 Arena is a raucous, thrilling affair and Saturday’s second trip of 2023 was no different, with a handful of finishes, a number of competitive, captivating battles, and plenty to talk about going forward.
Here’s a look back at what transpired inside the Octagon. | Results, Highlights & More
UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura Scorecards
Jafel Filho vs Daniel Barez
Jafel Filho defeats Daniel Barez by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:26 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Shauna Bannon vs Bruna Brasil
Bruna Brasil defeats Shauna Bannon by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Chris Duncan vs Yanal Ashmouz
Chris Duncan defeats Yanal Ashmouz by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Ketlen Vieira vs Pannie Kianzad
Ketlen Vieira defeats Pannie Kianzad by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Makhmud Muradov vs Bryan Barberena
Makhmud Muradov defeats Bryan Barberena by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Mick Parkin vs Jamal Pogues
Mick Parkin defeats Jamal Pogues by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Marc Diakiese vs Joel Alvarez
Joel Alvarez defeats Marc Diakiese by Submission (D’arce Choke) at 4:26 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Danny Roberts vs Jonny Parsons
Jonny Parsons defeats Danny Roberts by TKO (Strikes) at 4:57 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Davey Grant vs Daniel Marcos
Daniel Marcos defeats Davey Grant by Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Lerone Murphy vs Josh Culibao
Lerone Murphy def. Josh Culibao by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Jai Herbert vs Farès Ziam
Fares Ziam defeats Jai Herbert by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Paul Craig vs Andre Muniz
Paul Craig defeats Andre Muniz by TKO (Elbows) at 4:40 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Nathaniel Wood vs Andre Fili
Nathaniel Wood defeats Andre Fili by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Molly McCann vs Julija Stoliarenko
Julija Stoliarenko def. Molly McCann by submission (armbar) at 1:55 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura
