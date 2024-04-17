 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC 300 event at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

UFC 300: Pereira Vs. Hill: The Numbers Behind The Record-Breaking Success

Taking A Look At The Numbers Behind One Of The Most Successful Events In UFC History
Apr. 17, 2024

UFC, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that UFC 300: PEREIRA vs. HILL, held on Saturday, April 13, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, was one of the most successful and highest-grossing events in UFC history.

    Among the highlights:

    GATE

    • $16.5 million, the third highest-grossing UFC event ever

    ATTENDANCE

    • 20,067, a new record for a UFC event at T-Mobile Arena
    • UFC’s sixth consecutive sellout in 2024 and the eleventh straight sellout dating back to October 2023

    VIEWERSHIP

    • Most-watched UFC Pay Per View Prelims ever across ESPN platforms (ESPN+, Hulu SVOD, ESPN & ESPN Deportes combined)
    • Most-watched UFC Pay Per View Prelims ever on ESPN, with 1.86 million total viewers
    • Viewership on ESPN grew every 30 minutes from 8:00p – 10:00p ET, peaking with 2.49 million total viewers at 9:48p ET leading into the main card Pay-Per-View on ESPN+ at 10:00p ET
    • Most-viewed sports event of Saturday during primetime (8:00p – 10:00p ET) on cable and network television among total viewers and key demographics, including P18-34, P18-49, P25-54, M18-34, M18-49, M25-54, F18-34, F18-49, and F25-54

    MERCHANDISE

    • #1 all-time merchandise sales ever for a UFC arena event (*not including stadium shows)
    • #2 all-time merchandise sales for any UFC event (*behind only UFC 193: ROUSEY vs. HOLM at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne in 2015)

    GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS

    • Highest-grossing sponsorship sales for an event in UFC history
    • All available inventory sold out

    COMMERCIAL PAY PER VIEW IN US, CANADA, AND AUSTRALIA

    • U.S.: Highest result since July 2021 (UFC 264)
    • Canada: Highest result since March 2020 (UFC 248)
    • Australia: Highest result since January 2021 (UFC 257)
    • Movie theaters in the U.S. set a record for a UFC event with the highest number of participating locations

    SOCIAL: 

    • Best performing event on social media in UFC history, breaking records for cross platform video views, impressions, and interactions. Throughout fight week (April 8 – 13), UFC social media amassed more than 1.1 billion video views, with 213 millionviews coming from Max Holloway’s knockout of Justin Gaethje, which was posted across several platforms.  

    UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill took place live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 13, 2024. See the final Prelim and Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass

