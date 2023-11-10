Loopy Godinez: A New Level Of Confidence

“Everyone that knows me knows that I like to be active, and now with this new team, I have a whole different type of confidence,” she said. “So yeah. I'm happy to get back in there.”

While spending portions of her camp with the Lobo Gym team in Guadalajara has been part of her routine for a while, before the Reed fight, she made a full-time switch, and she couldn’t be happier.

“It's a mix of everything, because I get all the best training partners here, and I also get amazing coaching, and that just brings the confidence up. Of course, it's always nerve wracking. You never know what you’re going to do or how many rounds you're going to do, because there is no time limit here when you're training. But honestly, that just gives you a whole different view of everything, and now, when I step in the cage, nothing is new. I've been in every position, so it's just so much better.”