The Focus Will Always Be Fighting For David Onama

“I've been in the gym, so I'm gonna call it camp anyway because I never stop training,” laughs Onama. “So when I got the news, I was actually in the gym and I was training, and three weeks is enough time for me. I'm all good with it.”

Three weeks is better than less than a week, but you get the impression that Onama doesn’t care as long as he gets to scrap.

“I don't really look at it like that, like it's short notice or whatever,” he said. “I felt like it was a good opportunity for me, that's why I took the fight. I just wanted to show the world what I can do. And I feel like I went out there and did it. I'm not gonna blame the four-day or three-week notice. I'm just here to fight, and I feel like people are starting to know who I am.”

They are, and in the early part of 2022, Onama is seen as one of the top rising stars in the UFC. That means a couple wins and he can start planning out a bright future in the featherweight division. Of course he has to get those wins first, starting this weekend.

“My main focus right now is to get three fights in this year, if not four, and I just want to get back to winning,” he said. “I've always been humble and I just want to get back to winning.”

Get back to winning? He makes it like he’s lost ten straight. Onama laughs.

“I'm a winner,” he said. “I'm competitive. So I need to start winning before I start calling anybody out or brag about being in the Top 15. That's not how I am. I want to work my way up and I want to show people what I can do. I don't want nothing given to me. I want to work for it. Something that you work for, it feels so much better than something that is just given to you.”