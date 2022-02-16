Jamahal Hill Rises To The Occasion

“It was exciting. I was happy. A little extra money in the pocket never hurt nobody. Bigger stage. Bigger scope.”

The brighter lights will offer Hill a breakthrough moment, a chance to cement his name in the minds of viewers and swap the up-and-coming designation for a place in the light heavyweight top 10. It’s also a chance to show everyone that the main event of any given fight night is where he belongs.

“I believe with my style and how I produce and finish fights…I believe I can definitely become a regular main event spot-holder.”

His ride to date suggests he may be right. Securing a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series just six fights into a pro career, Hill got right down to business, beating Darko Stosic, and KOing Klidson Abreu (later overturned to a no contest) and Ovince Saint Preux. The lone loss of his career - to Paul Craig at UFC 263 - was still high in the thrills department: a near-submission, a gruesomely dislocated arm, an unusual TKO and an unlikely friendship between the men afterwards. He got back on track with a stunning 48-second KO of Jimmy Crute last December.

“It showed I’m up there with that level of opponents and what I can do to that level of opponents. It’s just another win, another building block and Saturday is the next one.”