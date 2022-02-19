 Skip to main content
Results

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill, Live From The UFC APEX in Las Vegas
Feb. 19, 2022

UFC continues its run of shows at UFC APEX with an intriguing main event that will see No. 10 ranked Johnny Walker face No. 12 Jamahal Hill in a thrilling matchup of light heavyweight strikers

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill will take place Saturday, Feb. 19 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The prelims will kick off at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Interviews & More

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill Scorecards

Chad Anheliger vs Jesse Strader

Chad Anheliger | Jesse Strader

Diana Belbiţă vs Gloria de Paula

 

Diana Belbiţă vs Gloria de Paula

UFC Fight Night Walker vs. Hill - Scorecards - Belbita vs. de Paula

Diana Belbiţă | Gloria de Paula

Chas Skelly vs Mark Striegl

 

Chas Skelly vs Mark Striegl

UFC Fight Night Walker vs. Hill - Scorecards - Skelly vs. Striegl

Chas Skelly | Mark Striegl

Jessica-Rose Clark vs Stephanie Egger

 

Jessica-Rose Clark vs Stephanie Egger

UFC Fight Night Walker vs. Hill - Scorecards - Clark vs. Egger

Jessica-Rose Clark | Stephanie Egger

Gabriel Benítez vs David Onama

 

Gabriel Benítez vs David Onama

Gabriel Benítez | David Onama

Mario Bautista vs Jay Perrin

 

Mario Bautista vs Jay Perrin

Official Scorecards - Bautista vs. Perrin

Mario Bautista | Jay Perrin

Jonathan Pearce vs Christian Rodriguez

 

Jonathan Pearce vs Christian Rodriguez

UFC Fight Night Walker vs. Hill - Scorecards - Pearce vs. Rodriguez

Jonathan Pearce | Christian Rodriguez

Joaquin Buckley vs Abdul Razak Alhassan

 

Joaquin Buckley vs Abdul Razak Alhassan

Joaquin Buckley | Abdul Razak Alhassan

Jim Miller vs Nikolas Motta

 

Jim Miller vs Nikolas Motta

Jim Miller | Nikolas Motta

Parker Porter vs Alan Baudot

 

Parker Porter vs Alan Baudot

UFC Fight Night Walker vs. Hill - Scorecards - Porter vs. Baudot

Parker Porter | Alan Baudot

Co-Main Event: Kyle Daukaus vs Jamie Pickett

 

Co-Main Event: Kyle Daukaus vs Jamie Pickett

Kyle Daukaus | Jamie Pickett

Main Event: Johnny Walker vs Jamahal Hill

 

Main Event: Johnny Walker vs Jamahal Hill

Johnny Walker | Jamahal Hill

Watch Live on ESPN+Results, Interviews & More

: