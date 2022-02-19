Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill

Hall Of Fame
UFC continues its run of shows at UFC APEX with an intriguing main event that will see No. 10 ranked Johnny Walker face No. 12 Jamahal Hill in a thrilling matchup of light heavyweight strikers
UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill will take place Saturday, Feb. 19 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The prelims will kick off at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.
*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Interviews & More
Chad Anheliger vs Jesse Strader
Athlete Profiles: Chad Anheliger | Jesse Strader
Diana Belbiţă vs Gloria de Paula
Athlete Profiles: Diana Belbiţă | Gloria de Paula
Chas Skelly vs Mark Striegl
Athlete Profiles: Chas Skelly | Mark Striegl
Jessica-Rose Clark vs Stephanie Egger
Athlete Profiles: Jessica-Rose Clark | Stephanie Egger
Gabriel Benítez vs David Onama
Athlete Profiles: Gabriel Benítez | David Onama
Mario Bautista vs Jay Perrin
Athlete Profiles: Mario Bautista | Jay Perrin
Jonathan Pearce vs Christian Rodriguez
Athlete Profiles: Jonathan Pearce | Christian Rodriguez
Joaquin Buckley vs Abdul Razak Alhassan
Athlete Profiles: Joaquin Buckley | Abdul Razak Alhassan
Jim Miller vs Nikolas Motta
Athlete Profiles: Jim Miller | Nikolas Motta
Parker Porter vs Alan Baudot
Athlete Profiles: Parker Porter | Alan Baudot
Co-Main Event: Kyle Daukaus vs Jamie Pickett
Athlete Profiles: Kyle Daukaus | Jamie Pickett
Main Event: Johnny Walker vs Jamahal Hill
