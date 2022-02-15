Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill

Jamahal Hill

A member of the Class of ’19 on Dana White’s Contender Series, Hill has made steady progress up the light heavyweight rankings since debuting in the Octagon in 2020, posting three wins, one loss, and one no contest verdict in five starts. He enters Saturday’s main event pairing with Walker positioned at No. 12 in the rankings but has the makings of someone destined to climb much higher.

Hill began his 2021 campaign on a down note, suffering a first-round stoppage loss to Paul Craig in a fight where his elbow was dislocated. Thankfully, it looked worse than it actually was, and “Sweet Dreams” returned to action before the end of the year, collecting a 48-second knockout win over Jimmy Crute at the start of December to rebound in emphatic fashion.

Following his loss to Craig, the rapid knockout of Crute was a sharp, sudden reminder of the power and potential the 30-year-old Michigan native and father of five possesses, and an indication that his best is probably still to come.

This pairing with Walker is another opportunity for Hill to cement his status as the top up-and-coming talent in the division and take a giant step forward in the title chase.

Despite just one win in his last four outings, the flamboyant Brazilian Walker remains a Top 10 fixture. Last time out, he headlined opposite former title challenger Thiago Santos, dropping a unanimous decision to his countryman to drop his record to 18-6 overall and 4-3 inside the Octagon. But Walker has shown an ability to end fights quickly in unconventional ways, which makes him a perpetually dangerous threat, especially when he’s fighting aggressively.