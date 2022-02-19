UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill Final Results

UFC continues its run of shows at UFC APEX with an intriguing main event that will see No. 10 ranked Johnny Walker face No. 12 Jamahal Hill in a thrilling matchup of light heavyweight strikers

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill will take place Saturday, Feb. 19 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The prelims will kick off at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill Results