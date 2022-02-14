Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill

Jamie Pickett vs. Kyle Daukaus

Fresh off earning his second UFC win in January, Jamie Pickett steps up on short notice looking to extend his winning streak to three when he steps in opposite star-crossed Kyle Daukaus on Saturday.

Pickett needed three attempts to earn a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series and then needed three attempts to register his first UFC victory, finally accomplishing the task last October with a unanimous decision win over Laureano Staropoli. The 33-year-old “Night Wolf” collected a second straight win on the opening card of the year, out-hustling newcomer Joseph Holmes, and aims to keep moving forward by doing the same to Daukaus here.

Daukaus had a miserable year in 2021, dealing with multiple fight cancellations and coming away from his two appearances without a victory. After dropping a decision to Phil Hawes in May, the Philadelphia native shared the Octagon with Kevin Holland in October, submitting the boisterous Texan late in the opening round. But the result was overturned on the spot and deemed a no contest due to an accidental clash of heads earlier in the fight, stripping the former CFFC middleweight champion of his first UFC finish.

Each of these two have shown flashes of upside during their DWCS appearances and since matriculating to the Octagon, and there are always greater opportunities for advancement at middleweight than in some other divisions. Pickett is riding high and Daukaus is looking to start building some momentum, so it will be interesting to see which one will be able to dictate the terms of engagement and collect a victory on Saturday.

Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot

Heavyweights from different sides of the Atlantic get after it on Saturday’s main card, as American Parker Porter squares off with France’s Alan Baudot.

Porter, who shared the cage with some kid named Jon Jones back when they were both just getting started, dropped his promotional debut to Chris Daukaus, but has since bounced back with consecutive decision wins over Josh Parisian and Chase Sherman. The Connecticut native has won four of his last five and has shown his durability, grit, and overall toughness in grinding out his first two UFC victories.

A teammate of former interim heavyweight champ Ciryl Gane, Baudot has yet to experience the joys of winning inside the UFC cage. He was mauled by rising star Tom Aspinall in his short-notice debut, and then landed on the wrong side of the results against Rodrigo Nascimento last summer, though the loss was ruled a no contest after the Brazilian failed his post-fight drug screening.

Will Porter keep things rolling or can “The Black Samourai” secure his first UFC triumph?