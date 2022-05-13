 Skip to main content
Viviane Araujo of Brazil reacts after her victory over Roxanne Modafferi in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 20, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

A Refreshed Return For Viviane Araújo

After A Year Away From The Octagon, UFC Flyweight Viviane Araújo Is Refreshed And Ready For Her Return At UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic
By Steve Latrell, On Twitter @TheUFSteve • May. 13, 2022

It’s safe to say that the best MMA fighters are ready for anything, even when “anything” includes the airline losing your bags. Just ask Viviane Araújo, who suffered precisely that setback en route from her native Brazil to Las Vegas, where she fights Andrea Lee this Saturday.

Catch Araújo in the featured prelim on ESPN/ESPN+

“I don’t have anything here, no clothes, all the basic stuff,” she explains with a sad smile, adding that her luggage got lost in transit from Brazil.  “So ever since we got here, we’ve been very busy trying to figure this out. But it happens, and I came prepared for any adversity.”

Viviane Araujo of Brazil reacts after the conclusion of her flyweight fight against Roxanne Modafferi during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 20, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Viviane Araujo of Brazil reacts after the conclusion of her flyweight fight against Roxanne Modafferi during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 20, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa 

Araújo has spent a lot of time thinking about adversity. When she steps into the Octagon as the featured prelim of UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic, it will have been precisely one year since we last saw her compete in a close decision loss to the current No. 1 contender, Katlyn Chookagian.

“I shouldn’t have left that fight in the hands of the judges,” she recalls. “I should have used my aggressiveness better. In the second round, I had gotten a submission, but I didn’t keep going because I wasn’t sure. If I had kept going with that submission, I’m sure she would have tapped and the referee would have seen it."

365 days is a long time to sit with a loss. Araújo doesn’t need reminding.

“It’s always hard when you don’t get the win, especially the way it happened. It was a close fight, it could have gone both ways. So we rewatched it and worked on a lot of things. Being away for one year is really hard for fighters; we get very anxious. So I’ve been working with my sports psychologist to sharpen my mind in order to be prepared for any situation.”

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic

Of course, it was never intended to take this long.

“This week has been exactly one year since I last fought in the UFC. I was supposed to fight in February against Alexa Grasso, but unfortunately during my camp I suffered an elbow injury and I needed surgery.”

So how did she soldier through the brutal double-whammy of a loss and losing a fight to her own injury?

“Just the same things that make me feel good: being with my dogs, spending time with my fiancée, as well, going to the park with them. I think that’s what always makes me feel good.”

Fiancée? She smiles slyly like we weren’t going to notice that little tidbit.

Viviane Araujo of Brazil reacts after her TKO victory over Talita Bernardo of Brazil in their women's bantamweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Viviane Araujo of Brazil reacts after her TKO victory over Talita Bernardo of Brazil in their women's bantamweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

“I got engaged three months ago. We’re really happy planning our future together, so I’m happy with that, as well.”

Maybe it wasn’t the worst year after all.

RELATED: Jan Błachowicz | Aleksandar Rakić | Andrea Lee | Virna Jandiroba | Amanda RibasFrank Camacho

“Today I feel 100 percent, mentally and physically. This is my best version so far.”

There’s no reason not to believe her. In the absence of a fight to prepare for, she was still working daily towards the moment when that fight contract would finally get signed.

“I’m coming very well-prepared. I’ve learned a lot during this time off. A lot of growth, both mentally and physically. I think I’ve evolved in a lot of aspects regarding my technique and physical abilities. My nutritionist has been doing a great job, so the weight cut won’t be a problem for me. We’ll go in there and perform the best way possible.”

So what will be the biggest difference between the Araújo we last saw and the one we see on Saturday?

Viviane Araujo of Brazil punches Roxanne Modafferi in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 20, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Viviane Araujo of Brazil punches Roxanne Modafferi in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 20, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“My aggressiveness and my mental game. I’m coming with a very strong mental game. I’ve worked hard every single day with my psychologist. I’ve also trained wrestling, jiu-jitsu and boxing a lot for this fight. I’ve been 100 percent focused for this camp and always focused on Andrea Lee. We’ve studied her a lot so I can be one step ahead in the fight the whole time.

“We’re both very aggressive athletes. She’s an excellent striker. She has a good ground game, as well. This is a great fight for MMA fans because we’ll definitely give it our all in there. I hope to walk out victorious.”

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 14 on ESPN+. Prelims begin at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT. Main card begins at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
UFC Fight Night
UFC Vegas 54
Viviane Araújo
Women's flyweight
:
Callum Walsh backstage at UFC 274, May 2022
Special Feature

Callum Walsh Enjoys His First Live UFC Event

The Irish boxing sensation arrives in Phoenix to enjoy his first live UFC event as a fan, and support his friend and training partner Tony Feerguson

Watch the Video
Card com as imagens de Glover Teixeira e Jiri Prochazka
Announcements

Get Your SINGAPORE Tickets For UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs…

Tickets Go On Sale Wednesday, April 6 at 10:00 a.m. SGT via Ticketmaster.sg

More
Julianna Peña
Athletes

Seizing Opportunities with Julianna Peña

With possibly the “biggest upset in UFC history”, champ Julianna Peña proved anything is possible. Are you ready for your next opportunity? @ZipRecruiter can help you find it. 

Watch the Video
: