A Refreshed Return For Viviane Araújo

Araújo has spent a lot of time thinking about adversity. When she steps into the Octagon as the featured prelim of UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic, it will have been precisely one year since we last saw her compete in a close decision loss to the current No. 1 contender, Katlyn Chookagian.

“I shouldn’t have left that fight in the hands of the judges,” she recalls. “I should have used my aggressiveness better. In the second round, I had gotten a submission, but I didn’t keep going because I wasn’t sure. If I had kept going with that submission, I’m sure she would have tapped and the referee would have seen it."

365 days is a long time to sit with a loss. Araújo doesn’t need reminding.

“It’s always hard when you don’t get the win, especially the way it happened. It was a close fight, it could have gone both ways. So we rewatched it and worked on a lot of things. Being away for one year is really hard for fighters; we get very anxious. So I’ve been working with my sports psychologist to sharpen my mind in order to be prepared for any situation.”

Of course, it was never intended to take this long.

“This week has been exactly one year since I last fought in the UFC. I was supposed to fight in February against Alexa Grasso, but unfortunately during my camp I suffered an elbow injury and I needed surgery.”

So how did she soldier through the brutal double-whammy of a loss and losing a fight to her own injury?

“Just the same things that make me feel good: being with my dogs, spending time with my fiancée, as well, going to the park with them. I think that’s what always makes me feel good.”

Fiancée? She smiles slyly like we weren’t going to notice that little tidbit.