Aleksandar Rakic Welcomes The Pressure

Saturday night, the 30-year-old Austrian contender looks to take the final step in his journey towards title contention as he squares off with former champion Jan Blachowicz in the second main event assignment of his career.

“I need to make a great performance, a dominant performance,” said Rakic, who enters the contest on a two-fight winning streak and sporting a 14-2 record overall. “I need to let the people know that I’m going to fight for the belt next.”

He lobbied for that opportunity coming off his last victory — a unanimous decision win over Thiago Santos last March at UFC 259 — but his request was not granted. Blachowicz ultimately defended the title at the end of October against Glover Teixeira, succumbing to the Brazilian veteran, while Rakic watched from the sidelines, focusing on using his time away to level up his skills for his inevitable return.

“It was a long time without a fight, but that’s the reason I’m so hungry about Saturday,” said Rakic, who is 6-1 inside the Octagon, with his lone loss coming by split decision in a hotly debated battle with Volkan Oezdemir. “I learned a lot in this year. I’m one year older, which means I’m one year smarter. I’m a better athlete. I put a lot of work, doing some short camps around the world.

“This is the longest layoff since I’ve been in the UFC — 14 months away — but I’ve been working really hard the last year with the whole team. We’ve put a lot of work in and I’m a different athlete from the last time, and you will see this in my next fight.”

In addition to getting time to allow his body to heal and to work on skill development, Rakic’s time away has allowed the vitriol and displeasure fans held about his last two efforts to dissipate, turning his tactical wins over Santos and Anthony Smith into victories on his resume and not points of contention.