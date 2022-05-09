Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic

Light heavyweights man the co-main event slot on Saturday’s fight card, as well, as Fortis MMA product Ryan Spann takes on the improving Ion Cutelaba.

The 30-year-old Spann struggled to find consistency after advancing to the point of facing Top 15 talents, squeezing a first-round stoppage win over Misha Cirkunov between first-round stoppage losses to Johnny Walker and Anthony Smith. He had positive moments in each of those losses and has considerable weapons and natural gifts for the weight class; now it’s about bringing it all together and starting to string together consistent results that can carry him further up the divisional ladder.

FREE FIGHT: Ryan Spann vs Misha Cikrunov | Ion Cutelaba vs Khalil Rountree Jr.

Sporting a 5-5-1 record through his first 11 starts inside the Octagon, Cutelaba remains an uncontrollable bundle of energy tenuously held together by ever-fraying ropes. When he’s calmer and more composed, he shows flashes of being a potential nightmare in the division, but when the ropes fray and the energy gets the better of him, chaos often ensues. Cutelaba was more contained, more dialed in last time out, so it will be interesting to see if he can replicate that here.

Light heavyweight is one of those divisions where three consecutive quality victories can carry you a long way, and with Spann holding down a place in the lower-third of the rankings, it might only take two big efforts for either of these men to vault into the Top 10 and land opposite an established contender. There may not be immediate divisional stakes on the line here, but this is a crucial moment in each of these men’s quest to work their way into the elite class in the 205-pound weight division.

Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski