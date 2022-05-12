Amanda Ribas Continues To Shine

Cameras on or off, in a crowd or with one person, the Brazilian star is as hilarious as she is genuine. Every syllable of every sentence is punctuated by a laugh, a smile or some manifestation of her effortless effervescence.

It’s exactly what they mean when they say somebody lights up a room. Even in the midst of a weight cut for her flyweight bout against Katlyn Chookagian on Saturday, she offers only sunshine.

Don't Miss Ribas' Return To Flyweight

“It feels amazing. I still need to cut weight, but I think this good vibe that I put in my heart comes from God, and I really believe if I put the good vibe for you, you will return this good vibe for me.”

She might be on to something. It seems impossible to be in a bad mood around her.

“Some fighters don’t like to do interviews or take photos, because it takes time, it’s a hard time. But imagine if I go to do interviews like [sighing, drops shoulders] ‘I’m tired, I don’t want to do the interview.’ This vibe will come back to me.”

More On Amanda Ribas

Instead, she opts for the vibe she’s using now as we sit in the UFC APEX.

“I’m tired? Ok, but let’s go! It’s part of my job, and if I put my best energy, you’ll be great.”

Greatness is something she’s hoping to manifest on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic, where she aspires to take Chookagian’s No. 1 ranking and knock on the door of the division champ.