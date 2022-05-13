 Skip to main content
Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Błachowicz vs Rakić

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Błachowicz vs Rakić, Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas
May. 14, 2022

UFC Fight Night: Błachowicz vs Rakić Scorecards

Nick Maximov vs Andre Petroski

Athlete Profiles: Nick Maximov | Andre Petroski

Tatsuro Taira vs Carlos Candelario

 

Athlete Profiles: Tatsuro Taira | Carlos Candelario

Virna Jandiroba vs Angela Hill

Athlete Profiles: Virna Jandiroba | Angela Hill

Michael Jordan vs Alan Patrick

 

Athlete Profiles: Michael Jordan | Alan Patrick

Viviane Araújo vs Andrea Lee

 

Athlete Profiles: Viviane Araújo | Andrea Lee

Jake Hadley vs Allan Nascimento

 

Athlete Profiles: Jake Hadley | Allan Nascimento

Frank Camacho vs Manuel Torres

Athlete Profiles: Frank Camacho | Manuel Torres

Katlyn Chookagian vs Amanda Ribas

 

Athlete Profiles: Katlyn Chookagian | Amanda Ribas

Davey Grant vs Louis Smolka

 

Athlete Profiles: Davey Grant | Louis Smolka

Co-Main Event: Ryan Spann vs Ion Cutelaba

 

Athlete Profiles: Ryan Spann | Ion Cutelaba

Main Event: Jan Błachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakić

Athlete Profiles: Jan Błachowicz | Aleksandar Rakić

: