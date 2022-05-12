Virna Jandiroba Is Ready To Make Her Run

Losing to now-champion Carla Esparza, as well as dropping competitive decisions to Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas, isn’t any reason to jump off the bandwagon, but Jandiroba is eager to kickstart some momentum up the vaunted strawweight ladder.

“I believe we must understand the process and accept defeat,” Jandiroba told UFC.com. “We have to accept it and try to deal with it the best way we can. I think that was the biggest lesson I learned. When it comes to being resilient, us Brazilians have this kind of mindset of overcoming things. I think we’re really good at it.”

Fight week is always a happy week for Jandiroba, especially as she readies to fight veteran Angela Hill, who is also looking to rebuild some steam in the division.

“I really like Angela Hill,” Jandiroba said. “I really like her. I’m a fan. I always root for her, but unfortunately, this time, I can’t. But, I think she’s a great fighter, great personality. She’s very versatile and crafty. I think she’s a great fighter.”