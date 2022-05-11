Jan Blachowicz: 'I Deserve Respect'

“I felt it for most of the camp,” Blachowicz said in regard to his lack of go and the missing sharpness that stood out in his performance against Teixeira last fall. “I feel that it was not as good as before Reyes or Adesanya or when I knocked out Luke Rockhold. I felt bad, but I believed that I would go there, do this fight, and win, but it didn’t happen. Glover is champion; he beat me, and that’s it.

“This time was completely different,” continued the former champion, who squares off with Aleksandar Rakic in a pivotal main event pairing on Saturday evening in Las Vegas. “I think I’m the kind of fighter who needs to lose sometimes to remind me why I’m doing this. If you look through my record since I got to the UFC, I have a couple wins, losses, a couple wins, lose; all my life was like this.

“Sometimes I need this kick in my ass to get back to work.”

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic

Losing the title he worked so hard to win in the first place was part of the kick to the backside the affable Polish fighter needed, but the other piece came from working with Daria Albers, a former professional kickboxer and boxer with degrees in psychology and physical therapy that works with Blachowicz and others on the mental element of competing.

“She reminded me why I’m doing this,” said Blachowicz, who had worked with sports psychologists in the past, but hadn’t maintained those relationships as part of his standard training practices and fight camps. “I feel the fire, the joy, I’m happy; now I know why I’m going inside the cage. Now I know what I want to do and what I’m going to do inside the cage — not because I have to, but with pleasure and with joy.

“This is my passion, this is my job, this is my life, and so I have to feel joy to do it.”