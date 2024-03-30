 Skip to main content
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot, Live From Boardwalk Hall In Atlantic City, New Jersey On March 30, 2024
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Atlantic City

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot, Live From Boardwalk Hall In Atlantic City
By E. Spencer Kyte, on X @spencerkyte • Mar. 30, 2024

UFC returns to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall for the first time since 2018 with a stacked event headlined by top ranked flyweights as No. 2 ranked contender Erin Blanchfield faces No. 3 Manon Fiorot with title aspirations on the line. Also, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman battles Bruno Silva.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLANCHFIELD vs FIOROT will take place Saturday, March 30 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The entire card will stream on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the prelims also airing on ESPN2 beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT followed by the main card on ESPN at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards | Main Card Results 

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot Results

Please enable Javascript to view this content

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot Prelim Results 

Angel Pacheco vs Caolán Loughran 

  • Angel Pacheco (7-2, fighting out of Rice, Minn.) and Caolan Loughran (8-1, fighting out of Anfield, England) vie for their first UFC wins in a bantamweight bout

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Andre Petroski vs Jacob Malkoun

  • A battle of middleweight grapplers sees Andre Petroski (10-3, fighting out of Springfield, Penn.) go toe-to-toe with Jacob Malkoun (7-3, fighting out of Oran Park, NSW, Australia)

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Viktoriia Dudakova vs Melissa Gatto 

  • Flyweight contenders Viktoriia Dudakova (8-0, fighting out of Volgograd, Russia) and Melissa Gatto (8-2, fighting out of Parana, Brazil) aim for a statement win

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Ibo Aslan vs Anton Turkalj 

  • Dana White’s Contender Series signee Ibo Aslan (12-1, fighting out of Istanbul, Turkey) looks to impress in his UFC debut again Anton Turkalj (8-3, fighting out of Gothenburg, Sweden) at light heavyweight

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Dennis Buzukja vs Connor Matthews 

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Julio Arce vs Herbert Burns 

  • Julio Arce (18-6, fighting out of Bayside, N.Y.) locks horns with Herbert Burns (11-4, fighting out of Lantana, Fla. by way of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) in an exciting featherweight bout

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Virna Jandiroba vs Loopy Godinez 

  • No. 5 ranked strawweight Virna Jandiroba (19-3, fighting out of Feira de Santana, Bahia, Brazil) aims to defend her spot in the rankings against No. 10 Loopy Godinez (12-3, fighting out of Vancouver, B.C., Canada by way of Aguascalientes, Mexico)

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Nate Landwehr vs Jamall Emmers 

  • Nate Landwehr (17-5, fighting out of Clarksville, Tenn.) aims to put on a show against Jamall Emmers (20-7, fighting out of Redlands, CA) at featherweight 

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot, live from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

