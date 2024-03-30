Prelim Results | UFC Atlantic City

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLANCHFIELD vs FIOROT will take place Saturday, March 30 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The entire card will stream on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the prelims also airing on ESPN2 beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT followed by the main card on ESPN at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards | Main Card Results