Prelim Results | UFC Atlantic City

Announcements
Results
See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot, Live From Boardwalk Hall In Atlantic City
UFC returns to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall for the first time since 2018 with a stacked event headlined by top ranked flyweights as No. 2 ranked contender Erin Blanchfield faces No. 3 Manon Fiorot with title aspirations on the line. Also, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman battles Bruno Silva.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLANCHFIELD vs FIOROT will take place Saturday, March 30 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The entire card will stream on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the prelims also airing on ESPN2 beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT followed by the main card on ESPN at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards | Main Card Results
UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot Results
UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot Prelim Results
Angel Pacheco vs Caolán Loughran
- Angel Pacheco (7-2, fighting out of Rice, Minn.) and Caolan Loughran (8-1, fighting out of Anfield, England) vie for their first UFC wins in a bantamweight bout
Andre Petroski vs Jacob Malkoun
- A battle of middleweight grapplers sees Andre Petroski (10-3, fighting out of Springfield, Penn.) go toe-to-toe with Jacob Malkoun (7-3, fighting out of Oran Park, NSW, Australia)
Viktoriia Dudakova vs Melissa Gatto
- Flyweight contenders Viktoriia Dudakova (8-0, fighting out of Volgograd, Russia) and Melissa Gatto (8-2, fighting out of Parana, Brazil) aim for a statement win
Ibo Aslan vs Anton Turkalj
- Dana White’s Contender Series signee Ibo Aslan (12-1, fighting out of Istanbul, Turkey) looks to impress in his UFC debut again Anton Turkalj (8-3, fighting out of Gothenburg, Sweden) at light heavyweight
Dennis Buzukja vs Connor Matthews
- Featherweights Dennis Buzukja (11-4, fighting out of Merrick, N.Y.) and Connor Matthews (7-1, fighting out of Fall River, Mass.) collide
Julio Arce vs Herbert Burns
- Julio Arce (18-6, fighting out of Bayside, N.Y.) locks horns with Herbert Burns (11-4, fighting out of Lantana, Fla. by way of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) in an exciting featherweight bout
Virna Jandiroba vs Loopy Godinez
- No. 5 ranked strawweight Virna Jandiroba (19-3, fighting out of Feira de Santana, Bahia, Brazil) aims to defend her spot in the rankings against No. 10 Loopy Godinez (12-3, fighting out of Vancouver, B.C., Canada by way of Aguascalientes, Mexico)
Nate Landwehr vs Jamall Emmers
- Nate Landwehr (17-5, fighting out of Clarksville, Tenn.) aims to put on a show against Jamall Emmers (20-7, fighting out of Redlands, CA) at featherweight
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot, live from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Podcast
Michael Chandler On The Jim Rome Podcast
UFC 300