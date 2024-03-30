Main Card Results | UFC Atlantic City

Announcements
Results
See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot, Live From Boardwalk Hall In Atlantic City
UFC returns to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall for the first time since 2018 with a stacked event headlined by top ranked flyweights as No. 2 ranked contender Erin Blanchfield faces No. 3 Manon Fiorot with title aspirations on the line. Also, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman battles Bruno Silva.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLANCHFIELD vs FIOROT will take place Saturday, March 30 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The entire card will stream on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the prelims also airing on ESPN2 beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT followed by the main card on ESPN at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards | Prelim Results
UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot Results
UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot Main Card Results
Chidi Njokuani vs Rhys McKee
- Chidi Njokuani (22-10 1NC, fighting out of Saginaw, Texas) and Rhys McKee (13-5 1NC, fighting out of Ballymena, Northern Ireland) meet in an intriguing welterweight bout
Bill Algeo vs Kyle Nelson
- Bill Algeo (18-7, fighting out of King of Prussia, Penn.) and Kyle Nelson (15-5-1, fighting out of Huntsville, Ontario, Canada) meet in an all-action featherweight bout
Nursulton Ruziboev vs Sedriques Dumas
- Nursulton Ruziboev (35-8-2 2NC, fighting out of Tashkent, Uzbekistan) aims to stay undefeated in the UFC as he takes on Dana White’s Contender Series signee Sedriques Dumas (9-1, fighting out of Pensacola, Fla.) at middleweight
Chris Weidman vs Bruno Silva
- Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman (15-7, fighting out of Baldwin, N.Y.) meets the always exciting Bruno Silva (23-10, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) at middleweight
Co-Main Event: Vicente Luque vs Joaquin Buckley
- Welterweight strikers lock horns as No. 9 ranked Vicente Luque (22-9-1, fighting out of Brasilia, Brazil) faces Joaquin Buckley (17-6, fighting out of St. Louis, Mo.)
Main Event: Erin Blanchfield vs Manon Fiorot
- No. 4 ranked women’s pound-for-pound fighter Erin Blanchfield (12-1, fighting out of Elmwood Park, N.J.) looks to secure the biggest win of her MMA career in front of her home state fans. Still only 24 years old, she has cemented herself as one of the top prospects in the UFC with wins over Jessica Andrade, Taila Santos and Molly McCann. Blanchfield now plans to clinch her first title shot with a dominant performance.
- French striker Manon Fiorot (11-1, fighting out of Nice, France) intends to make a statement in her first UFC main event. A Karate black belt, Fiorot burst onto the UFC scene with highlight finishes of Victoria Leonardo and Tabatha Ricci before announcing herself as a top contender with her most recent win over former champion Rose Namajunas. She now aims to become the first to finish Blanchfield in the UFC and earn her spot as the top contender in the division.
