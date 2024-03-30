Official Scorecards | UFC Atlantic City

Announcements
Scorecards
See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot, Live From Boardwalk Hall In Atlantic City, New Jersey
UFC returns to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall for the first time since 2018 with a stacked event headlined by top ranked flyweights as No. 2 ranked contender Erin Blanchfield faces No. 3 Manon Fiorot with title aspirations on the line. Also, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman battles Bruno Silva.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLANCHFIELD vs FIOROT will take place Saturday, March 30 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The entire card will stream on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the prelims also airing on ESPN2 beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT followed by the main card on ESPN at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot Scorecards
Angel Pacheco vs Caolán Loughran
Athlete Profiles: Angel Pacheco | Caolan Loughran
Andre Petroski vs Jacob Malkoun
Athlete Profiles: Andre Petroski | Jacob Malkoun
Viktoriia Dudakova vs Melissa Gatto
Athlete Profiles: Viktoriia Dudakova | Melissa Gatto
Ibo Aslan vs Anton Turkalj
Athlete Profiles: Ibo Aslan | Anton Turkalj
Dennis Buzukja vs Connor Matthews
Athlete Profiles: Dennis Buzukja | Connor Matthews
Julio Arce vs Herbert Burns
Athlete Profiles: Julio Arce | Herbert Burns
Virna Jandiroba vs Loopy Godinez
Athlete Profiles: Virna Jandiroba | Loopy Godinez
Nate Landwehr vs Jamall Emmers
Athlete Profiles: Nate Landwehr | Jamall Emmers
Chidi Njokuani vs Rhys McKee
Athlete Profiles: Chidi Njokuani | Rhys McKee
Bill Algeo vs Kyle Nelson
Athlete Profiles: Bill Algeo | Kyle Nelson
Nursulton Ruziboev vs Sedriques Dumas
Athlete Profiles: Nursulton Ruziboev | Sedriques Dumas
Chris Weidman vs Bruno Silva
Athlete Profiles: Chris Weidman | Bruno Silva
Co-Main Event: Vicente Luque vs Joaquin Buckley
Athlete Profiles: Vicente Luque | Joaquin Buckley
Main Event: Erin Blanchfield vs Manon Fiorot
Athlete Profiles: Erin Blanchfield | Manon Fiorot
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot, live from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
