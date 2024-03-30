 Skip to main content
Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer introduces the main event during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Atlantic City

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot, Live From Boardwalk Hall In Atlantic City, New Jersey 
Mar. 30, 2024

UFC returns to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall for the first time since 2018 with a stacked event headlined by top ranked flyweights as No. 2 ranked contender Erin Blanchfield faces No. 3 Manon Fiorot with title aspirations on the line. Also, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman battles Bruno Silva.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLANCHFIELD vs FIOROT will take place Saturday, March 30 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The entire card will stream on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the prelims also airing on ESPN2 beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT followed by the main card on ESPN at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Prelim ResultsMain Card Results 

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot Scorecards 

Angel Pacheco vs Caolán Loughran 

      Athlete Profiles: Angel Pacheco | Caolan Loughran 

      Andre Petroski vs Jacob Malkoun

          Athlete Profiles: Andre Petroski | Jacob Malkoun

          Viktoriia Dudakova vs Melissa Gatto 

            Athlete Profiles: Viktoriia Dudakova | Melissa Gatto

            Ibo Aslan vs Anton Turkalj 

              Athlete Profiles: Ibo Aslan | Anton Turkalj

              Dennis Buzukja vs Connor Matthews 

                  Athlete Profiles: Dennis Buzukja | Connor Matthews 

                  Julio Arce vs Herbert Burns

                          Athlete Profiles: Julio Arce | Herbert Burns 

                          Virna Jandiroba vs Loopy Godinez 

                                Athlete Profiles: Virna Jandiroba | Loopy Godinez

                                Nate Landwehr vs Jamall Emmers 

                                Athlete Profiles: Nate Landwehr | Jamall Emmers 

                                Chidi Njokuani vs Rhys McKee

                                      Athlete Profiles: Chidi Njokuani | Rhys McKee

                                      Bill Algeo vs Kyle Nelson

                                        Athlete Profiles: Bill Algeo | Kyle Nelson

                                        Nursulton Ruziboev vs Sedriques Dumas 

                                            Athlete Profiles: Nursulton Ruziboev | Sedriques Dumas

                                            Chris Weidman vs Bruno Silva 

                                            Athlete Profiles: Chris Weidman | Bruno Silva 

                                            Co-Main Event: Vicente Luque vs Joaquin Buckley 

                                              Athlete Profiles: Vicente Luque | Joaquin Buckley

                                              Main Event: Erin Blanchfield vs Manon Fiorot 

                                              Athlete Profiles: Erin Blanchfield | Manon Fiorot 

                                              Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot, live from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

                                              Tags
                                              winners
                                              Live Results
                                              fight results
                                              judges scorecards
                                              official scorecards
                                              UFC Atlantic City
