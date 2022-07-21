Molly McCann Feels She's Finally Arrived

Paddy Pimblett of England and Molly McCann of England celebrate his submission victory over Kazula Vargas of Mexico in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at O2 Arena on March 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“Just really great stuff has happened, and I feel as if it took me 20 years to arrive overnight,” McCann told UFC.com. “I believe the performance before the last one poked my head out to the sun, but this time I’ve run out to the sea, I’m completely out there and everyone’s aware of who I am.

“I’m just getting the respect I think I deserve.”

Don't Miss Any Of UFC's Return To London

Life turned up a notch for McCann after her brilliant performance in March. She became a Barstool Sports athlete and traveled the United States with best friend Paddy Pimblett. She found herself being asked for photos from fans and spending more time in the public eye.

It was a nice change of pace, but behind the scenes, McCann knew she couldn’t stop working. The knockout win over Carolina had changed her life; now it was up to her to make sure that she capitalized on her momentum the next time she stepped inside the Octagon.

That’s why McCann put in the hard work necessary and added to her game as much as possible. She lived life to the fullest while giving the training mats everything she had. Finding that perfect balance allowed her to use the momentum from her fight and capture the confidence she had been looking for.