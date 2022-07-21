Molly McCann Feels She's Finally Arrived

Highlights
Even though Molly McCann made her UFC debut in 2018, it wasn’t until her eighth UFC fight that she truly arrived.
That moment came in the third round of her 2022 UFC London bout with Luana Carolina. In front of a packed house, McCann delivered a stunning spinning elbow knockout that the British faithful will remember for ages.
The performance caught the attention of fight fans across the globe and brought “Meatball” the recognition that she had been waiting for.
“Just really great stuff has happened, and I feel as if it took me 20 years to arrive overnight,” McCann told UFC.com. “I believe the performance before the last one poked my head out to the sun, but this time I’ve run out to the sea, I’m completely out there and everyone’s aware of who I am.
“I’m just getting the respect I think I deserve.”
Life turned up a notch for McCann after her brilliant performance in March. She became a Barstool Sports athlete and traveled the United States with best friend Paddy Pimblett. She found herself being asked for photos from fans and spending more time in the public eye.
It was a nice change of pace, but behind the scenes, McCann knew she couldn’t stop working. The knockout win over Carolina had changed her life; now it was up to her to make sure that she capitalized on her momentum the next time she stepped inside the Octagon.
That’s why McCann put in the hard work necessary and added to her game as much as possible. She lived life to the fullest while giving the training mats everything she had. Finding that perfect balance allowed her to use the momentum from her fight and capture the confidence she had been looking for.
“I’ve let the world see what I’ve wanted them to see,” McCann said. “The self-belief that I’ve got has raised my ability and I just know that I’ve been able to come into this fight much more relaxed.”
Ironically enough, that next walk is set to take place right where McCann had her finest moment, at The O2 Arena this Saturday, July 23.
“This is home, so it has a different feel; I don’t have to be scared. The London O2 Arena has given me the best nights of my life so it’s very exciting to come back,” McCann said. “That finish will carry through to this fight and I’m very happy with that.”
Standing across the Octagon will be Hannah Goldy, who enters the fray off an impressive first-round submission win last fall. McCann knows that Goldy will be bringing her best and will be highly motivated to halt McCann in front of her home crowd.
The idea that Goldy is coming to scrap only pushed McCann to be more ready than ever.
“I’ve for trained like Hannah Goldy like she’s an Olympic wrestler, a black belt in jiu jitsu, a boxing amateur world champion and she’s going to ragdoll me everywhere,” McCann said. “I’ve trained hard in every discipline and I’m not taking her lightly. She’s the hardest fight of my life.”
There is no question that McCann would welcome another beautiful finish at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall, but she also understands that she needs to be realistic. Fighters that chase a finish sometimes force things that end up causing them to make mistakes, and McCann is determined for that not to be the case against Goldy.
Trying to have the perfect sequel can’t be McCann’s goal; her goal has to be getting the victory however it comes.
“Don’t be overzealous, don’t be complacent and don’t think that what I did four months ago means anything. She could come out and put the fight of her life on and do the same to me,” McCann said. “Anyone can be knocked out, anyone can be choked out, anyone could be beat.”
With a “different version” of herself making the same walk she made four months ago; McCann can’t wait to put on a show by allowing the fight to happen and living her dream one punch at a time.
“I do feel the nerves, but I don’t feel any pressure. I really believe I have a solid dance partner in Hannah Goldy,” McCann said. “It’s going to be a great night.”
